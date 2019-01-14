1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after examining the petition filed by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar against a Delhi High Court order sentencing him to a life term in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.On December 31, 2018, Kumar surrendered in a local court after the supreme court had declined his plea to extend the time by a month.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after examining the petition filed by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar against a Delhi High Court order sentencing him to a life term in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The apex court has also issued a notice against Kumar’s bail plea and sought CBI’s reply within six weeks. On December 31, 2018, Kumar surrendered in a local court after the supreme court had declined his plea to extend the time by a month.

He has surrendered in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Aditi Garg, who directed that he be lodged at Mandoli Jail. In his petition, Kumar had urged the Supreme Court to extend his time to serve a life sentence till January 30. The 73-year-old was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life as he was found guilty in killing of five Sikhs in southwest Delhi’s Raj Nagar on November 1-2, 1984, and the burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The high court has overturned the 2013 orders of a local court that acquitted Sajan Kumar in the 1984 riots. On November 16, Cham Kaur, the witness of the case, had identified Kumar before the court and alleged that Sajjan Kumar instigated the mob to kill Sikhs. Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash were facing the murder and rioting case trails and are accused of killing Surjit Singh in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More