1984 anti-Sikh riots: The Delhi High Court today convicted senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, acts against communal harmony in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Captain Bhagal, Girdhari Lal, former Congress' councillor Balwan Khokhar have also been sentenced to life imprisonment.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: The Delhi High Court today convicted senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, acts against communal harmony in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Captain Bhagal, Girdhari Lal, former Congress’ councillor Balwan Khokhar have also been sentenced to life imprisonment. The High Court overturned the trial court judgement which had acquitted the Congress leader. The case against Congress leader and others was registered on a recommendation by the Justice GT Nanavati Commission. Sajjan Kumar is not the only Congress leader who is accused in anti-Sikh riots. Here is a list of Congress leaders who were tainted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Kamal Nath: The newly elected Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, also faced allegations of involvement in the communal riots that followed then PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards. The riots took place near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in early November 1984. The Congress leader, however, has denied any role in inciting violence during the 1984 riots. He took the oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh today in the shadow of protests over his alleged role in the 194-anti-Sikh riots.

HKL Bhagat: Congress leader HKL Bhagat who passed away in 2005 was bedevilled by investigations over his alleged involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was indicted by the Nanavati Commission for his alleged role in the communal riots. Two women had alleged that their husbands were killed by a group of armed attackers who were incited by Bhagat.



Jagdish Tytler: Nanavati Commission’s official report found that Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and there is credible evidence to prove him guilty. He was accused of killing three Sikhs outside Gurudwara Pulbangash in Delhi. The commission said he had a hand in organising the pogrom against Sikhs.

Girdhari Lal: Congress leader Girdhari Lal, who was serving a life sentence, was granted bail by a court in 2010. That time he was in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). When the argument related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was underway in a court, his name was taken by the Delhi Police when it investigated the case.

Captain Bhagmal: Captain Bhagmal, the retired naval officer and Congressman, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court last year on medical grounds. He was serving a life term in a 1984 anti-Sikhs riots case. The premier investigation agency, however, had denied his bail application and had said that the convict does not deserve any leniency in view of justice. He was held guilty in a case relating to the murder of five Sikhs in Delhi’s Raj Nagar are near Delhi Cantonment.

Balwan Khokkar: Balwan Khokhar, the former Congress councillor, is serving a life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He was denied bail by the Delhi High Court last year. The Congressman had applied for interim plea on medical grounds. He had challenged his conviction and the award of a life sentence by a trial court. He was held guilty in 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi’s Raj Nagar along with Captain Bhagmal and Girdhari Lal.

Lalit Maken: Lalit Maken was alleged to be involved in the killing of Sikhs in the 1984 riots after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Maken’s name was third on the list in a 31-page booklet titled ‘Who are the Guilty’, ‘People’s Union for Civil Liberties’. The list included names of 227 people who led the mobs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More