In the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, Delhi’s Patiala House court will today hear the matter that who is accused of initiated the mob to kill Sikhs. According to the reports, District Judge Poonam A Bamba will hear the matter and will record the statement of a prosecution witness. The court has directed Sajjan Kumar to appear before the court. Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash are facing the murder and rioting case trails and are accused of killing Surjit Singh in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.
On November 16, Cham Kaur, the witness of the case, had identified Kumar before the court and alleged that Sajjan Kumar instigated the mob to kill Sikhs. “On October 31, 1984 we were watching TV on the demise of Indira Gandhi. On November 1, 1984, when I stepped out to look for my goat, I saw accused Sajjan Kumar addressing the crowd and was saying “Hamari ma ko maar diya. Sardaro ko maar do” (They killed our mother. Kill the Sikhs),” Kaur had told the court.
Life imprisonment till death is better punishment than death sentence: HS Phoolka
1984 anti-Sikh riots case advocate HS Phoolka: I've advised victims not to move the Supreme Court because if both sides file the appeal, the court will hear in detail. We should rather press for the dismissal of Sajjan Kumar's appeal at the earliest. Life imprisonment till death is a better punishment than the death sentence.
1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Hearing adjourned for January 22 in the 2nd case registered by CBI.
1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Hearing was adjourned as Sajjan Kumar's main counsel Anil Sharma didn't appear before Patiala House Court today for cross examination of witnesses in the case
Sajjan Kumar's main counsel Anil Sharma didn't appear before Patiala House Court today for cross-examination.
According to the latest reports, Cham Kaur fails to appear before the Delhi court today due to health reasons.
Sajjan Kumar reaches Patiala House Court
Sajjan Kumar reaches Patiala House Court for hearing in the 2nd case registered by CBI on the recommendation of Nanavati Commission.
Sajjan Kumar reaches Patiala House Court for hearing in the 2nd case registered by CBI on the recommendation of Nanavati Commission. He is facing trial on charges of murder & rioting in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case pertaining to killing in Delhi's Sultanpuri.