Delhi's Patiala House court will today hear the second case in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. According to the reports, District Judge Poonam A Bamba will hear the matter and will record the statement of a prosecution witness.

In the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, Delhi’s Patiala House court will today hear the matter that who is accused of initiated the mob to kill Sikhs. According to the reports, District Judge Poonam A Bamba will hear the matter and will record the statement of a prosecution witness. The court has directed Sajjan Kumar to appear before the court. Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash are facing the murder and rioting case trails and are accused of killing Surjit Singh in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

On November 16, Cham Kaur, the witness of the case, had identified Kumar before the court and alleged that Sajjan Kumar instigated the mob to kill Sikhs. “On October 31, 1984 we were watching TV on the demise of Indira Gandhi. On November 1, 1984, when I stepped out to look for my goat, I saw accused Sajjan Kumar addressing the crowd and was saying “Hamari ma ko maar diya. Sardaro ko maar do” (They killed our mother. Kill the Sikhs),” Kaur had told the court.

Here are the LIVE updates of the 2nd case against Sajjan Kumar:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App