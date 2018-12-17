1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Kamal Nath today took oath as 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in the shadow of protests over his alleged involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The newly sworn-in chief minister broke his silence on the issue and said he took oath as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Textiles at the Centre in 1991 and later too but wondered why the matter is being raked up now by the BJP.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Kamal Nath today took oath as 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in the shadow of protests over his alleged involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The newly sworn-in chief minister broke his silence on the issue and said he took oath as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Textiles at the Centre in 1991 and later too but wondered why the matter is being raked up now by the BJP. The chief minister further said there was no FIR or charge sheet against him in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

There have been protests against Kamal Nath in various parts of the country by families of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims ever since Congress declared him the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The chief minister addressed a press conference on the matter, barely hours after he took oath as chief minister in the presence of various political leaders including Congress president, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Kamal Nath on 1984 Anti-Sikh riots: I took oath in 1991 & several times after that, no one said anything. There is no case,FIR,or chargesheet against me. Today they are raking up this matter. You can understand politics behind this. Did eyewitness tell you(about his involvement)? pic.twitter.com/506LqcBD4I — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

His clarification comes hours after the Delhi High Court overturned the trial court judgement and sentenced Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to a life term in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court judgement has triggered a fresh political slugfest between the BJP and Congress, with the saffron party criticising the Grand Old Party for trying to deny justice to the victim.

In his first decision, the chief minister announced a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress had promised that if its government is formed in the state, within 10 days loans of farmers will be waived.

The Congress wrested Madhya Pradesh from the BJP which was in power in the state for 15 years. The election results were announced on December 11.

