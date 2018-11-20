19 84 anti-Sikh riots convict Yashpal Singh gets death sentence: While the SIT on 1984 anti-Sikh riots sought the death penalty for Sherawat and Yashpal, the court reserved for November 20 the order on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to the accused. Slain Hardev's brother Santok Singh had filed an affidavit before the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission which was formed to probe the killings and a case was registered in this regard in 1993 at Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi.

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to accused Yashpal Singh in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Another accused Naresh Sehrawat will spend life in prison, the court said. This is the first death sentence pronounced in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Patiala House court on Wednesday convicted Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh and injuring three others in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area during the 1984 riots. Akali Dal MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa reportedly attacked duo inside Patiala House court premises on Thursday.

Family members of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots have been awaiting justice for the past 34 years.

