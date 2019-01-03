Advocate HS Phoolka, who was a petitioner in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on Thursday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after handing over his resignation to party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking on his resignation, HS Phoolka said that he has resigned from AAP after giving his resignation to Arvind Kejriwal.

Advocate HS Phoolka, who was a petitioner in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on Thursday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after handing over his resignation to party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking on his resignation, HS Phoolka said that he has resigned from AAP after giving his resignation to Arvind Kejriwal. Phoolka said that Kejriwal asked me not to resign but he insisted. Talking about resigning from the AAP, HS Phoolka said that he will hold a press conference on Friday to explain why he resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party. He also added that he will share his future plans in tomorrow’s press conference.

Taking it to his Twitter page, HS Phoolka said that he has resigned from the party and will be briefing the media on January 4 at 4 pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the reason why did he quit the Arvind Kejriwal party. Earlier, HS Phoolka has said that he would resign from the AAP if it plans to align with the Congress party, which in his terms, was the perpetrator of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Phoolka had said that aligning with the Congress party would mean as a clean chit to the party in the anti-Sikh riots case. He had also mentioned that if his party would join hands with the Congress, he will be the first person to resign from the party.

