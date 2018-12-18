Parliament Winter Session Day 6: Both Houses of Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday, with BJP leaders alleging the Congress party of spreading lies on the Rafale deal. The conviction of Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case echoed in the Parliament, prompting speakers to adjourn both houses till tomorrow.

Parliament Winter Session Day 6: Both Houses of Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday, with BJP leaders alleging the Congress party of spreading lies on the Rafale deal. The conviction of Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case echoed in the Parliament, prompting speakers to adjourn both houses till tomorrow. The parliamentarians of the Opposition and the BJP dueled over the Rafale deal verdict and 1984 anti-Sikh riots case even as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkiah Naidu asked them to allow peaceful proceedings.

The uproar in the Parliament continues to hurt parliamentary productivity as both sides raised slogans against each other. The Congress moved breach of privilege motions in both houses, seeking an explanation from the government on why it misled the government on CAG report about the Rafale deal. The BJP leader Anurag Thakur countered with a privilege motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Delhi: Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as a folk singer during TDP protest in parliament demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. He has earlier dressed up as a magician, a woman, a washerman & a school student among others. #WinterSession pic.twitter.com/zbtqC81esa — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

The BJP held a parliamentary meeting on Ram temple issue and triple talaq where its parliamentarians were briefed by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Addressing the media after the meeting, Union Minister Narendra Tomar said government’s priority is to get triple talaq bill passed. The Rafale deal issue was also discussed at the meeting.

The Day 6 also saw the attendance of Congress president Rahul Gandhi where he continued his fierce campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi said he will not allow the PM Modi sleep till he waives off loans of farmers. The Amethi parliamentarian said till now the prime minister has not waived a single rupee of farmers.

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as a folk singer during TDP protest in parliament demanding ‘Special Category Status’ to Andhra Pradesh. He has earlier dressed up as a magician, a woman, a washerman and a school student among others.

