Ravi Shankar Prasad takes on Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed the Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Addressing reporters in New Delhi over the carnage, the Union minister said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will expose realities of 1984. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Prasad said the party made former chief justice of India Ranganath Mishra a Rajya Sabha member after he said that the 1984 incident was not an organized crime its mismanagement of police. Justice Mishra served as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from the Congress party headed by Sonia Gandhi between 1998-2004.

Ravi Shankar Prasad’s attack on Congress came a day after Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to accused Yashpal Singh and life sentence to Naresh Sehrawat in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Patiala House court on Wednesday convicted Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh and injuring three others in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area during the 1984 riots. This is the first death sentence pronounced in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. The latest verdict came twenty-two years after the first death sentence was awarded to anti-Sikh riots convict Kishori Lal.

Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the SIT should summon Sonia Gandhi as the conspiracy (1984 anti-Sikh riots) was hatched at her residence and her husband was in power and Captain Amarinder Singh should also tell her (Sonia) to go for a lie detector test.

About 3,000 Sikhs had been killed by the violent mobs over three days in Delhi after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Congress leaders Har Kishan Lal Bhagat, Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar’s names figured on a report titled ‘Who Are The Guilty’ published by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on 1984 carnage. Family members of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots have been awaiting justice for the past 34 years though the Ranganath Mishra Commission was formed in 1985 because of public pressure.

