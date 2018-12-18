A day after being convicted by Delhi High Court in a case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Wednesday resigned from the party. Kumar sent his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi saying that he was resigning from the primary membership of the party in the wake of the judgement of the Delhi High court against him.

“I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the hon’be high court of Delhi against me,” Sajjan Kumar said.

On Tuesday, Sajjan was convicted and sentenced to a life term along with 3 others. The bench comprising of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel delivered the judgement reversing his acquittal by a trial court in 2013. His acquittal was challenged by the CBI contending that Kumar had instigated the mob during the riots and the trial court had erred in its judgement.

Sajjan Kumar was convicted in a case related to the killing of 5 members of the same family in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984. The 5 deceased were identified as Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh.

The 3 others sentenced to life along with Sajjan Kumar are Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and Balwan Khokar, while 2 others, Kishan Khokar and Mahender Yadav, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sajjan’s conviction came on the backdrop of Kamal Nath taking the reins of Madhya Pradesh after the party wrested power from the BJP after 15 years in the recently held assembly polls. Nath has been accused by many Sikh leaders of playing a prominent role in the riots. Taking a dig at Congress, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that it was ironical for one accused to be convicted and the other to become the chief minister.

