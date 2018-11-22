1987 Hashimpura mass murders case: Four out of 16 jawans of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UPPAC), who surrendered before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Thursday for allegedly killing 42 Muslim men in Meerut in 1987, will be sent to Tihar jail. The accused were found guilty of kidnapping, murder, criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

1987 Hashimpura mass murders case: Four out of 16 jawans of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UPPAC), who surrendered before Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Thursday for allegedly killing 42 Muslim men in Meerut in 1987, will be sent to Tihar jail, reports said. The Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against rest of the jawans. There were 19 accused in the case, of which three died during the trial. Those acquitted by the court included Suresh Chand Sharma, Niranjan Lal, Kamal Singh, Rambir Singh, Sami Ullah, Mahesh Prasad, Jaipal Singh, Ram Dhayam, Sarwan Kumar, Leela Dhar, Hambir Singh, Kunwar Pazal Singh, Budha Singh, Budhi Singh, Mokham Singh and Basant Vallabh.

In its sentencing, the Delhi HC said that around 42 to 45 men, old and young, all Muslim, were rounded up by the PAC, packed into a truck and taken away. Each of them was shot by the PAC personnel with .303 rifles in cold blood and the bodies dispatched to a watery grave — some in the Gang nahar (Ganga canal) and the remaining in the Hindon river. A two-judge bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel called the massacre as “targeted killing” of unarmed and innocent persons and overturned the trial court’s verdict, which in 2015 acquitted the accused, who all are retired now. They also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts.

The accused were found guilty of kidnapping, murder, criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reportedly, there were 17 convicts, but one had died during the course of the trial. On 22 May 1987, 19 policemen under commander Surinder Pal Singh, were rounded up in Uttar Pradesh’s Hashimpura village. they allegedly took more than of them, mostly wage labourers, in a truck to Upper Ganga canal in Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad district.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More