After claiming lack of evidence against him in an extortion case earlier in January, 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts convict Abu Salem on Monday moved Supreme Court against life term given to him over bombings. According to reports, the apex court admitted the latest appeal of the jailed gangster and terrorist and has issued a notice to Maharashtra government over it. Salem is currently serving time in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, along with five other accomplices, for orchestrating Mumbai blasts.

Earlier in the month, Abu Salem told a Delhi Court that he was tried in violation of the extradition order. Salem and his lawyer put up a strong argument in the court about a case where he allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman in return to give him protection in 2002. The next hearing, in this case, will be held on January 31 when the prosecution will file a reply to Abu Salem’s claims.

Since his extradition in 2002, Abu Salem was sentenced to prison for 25 years in September, 2017 by a special TADA court after being found guilty of murder, supplying arms and other serious offences. Salem escaped capital punishment due to conditions surrounding his extradition from Portugal but his main accomplice, Tahir Merchant was awarded death sentence for orchestrating the 1993 Mumbai bombings that killed more than 250 people and left over 700 people injured. In December 2017, the Supreme Court of India stayed the execution of Merchant after an appeal was made to the apex court.