India is pacing towards the mark of administering 100Cr(1B) cumulative Covid vaccine doses. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 99.33Cr vaccine doses have been administered in the country by 1 PM on Wednesday, according to the live counter on the Cowin platform. The achievement will be a massive victory for India in the fight against Covid. However, only 28,94,25,492 second doses have been administered in the country so far. The gap between the partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated figures needs to be reduced in a quick manner to effectively break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 infection. India started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. India has administered more than 1Cr vaccines in a day, five times so far. The country set a world record of administering more than 2.5Cr doses in a day on Sep 17, on the occasion of PM Modi’s 71st birthday. On Tuesday, Uttarakhand reached the milestone of administering the first dose of vaccine to its entire eligible population. Currently, only people in the age group of 18+ are eligible for vaccination in India.

More than 102.4 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said. “More than 102.4Cr (1,02,48,12,565) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category,” said an official release. It said that more than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

India reported 14,623 new COVID1-9 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,41,08,996, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Of the 14,623 new infections reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths. With this, the active caseload has fallen below the 2-lakh mark and is currently at 178,098, which is now the lowest in 229 days. The country’s active cases presently constitute 0.52 per cent of the total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.