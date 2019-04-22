1st Lok Sabha Election 1951–1952 Winners list: Indian General Election state wise result, Winning Party and Numbers of Seats: India’s tryst with destiny that came to fruition on August 15, 1947, met its first democratic election in 1951-52 a year or so after the Constitution came into force. The first Lok Sabha elections were held from October 25, 1951, to February 21, 1952.

1st Lok Sabha Election 1951–1952 Winners list: India’s tryst with destiny that began on August 15, 1947, met its first democratic election in 1951-52 a year or so after the Constitution came into force. The first Lok Sabha elections were held from October 25, 1951, to February 21, 1952. There were many fears India had then: will we last, will we stay together; were some of the questions faced by the country’s government peopled by veterans of the freedom struggle. The fears of dismemberment were still very real since the Telangana rebellion had come to an end just in 1951, where the undivided Communist Party of India had taken up arms for the purpose of land redistribution. The Telangana rebellion died down after annexation of the Nizam’s kingdom by the Indian Army following which the might of the Army was too much for the poorly-armed Andhra guerrillas and they had to surrender.

The adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, was a key landmark for democratic rights with every citizen getting equal billing for the first time on the sub-continent. Ever since its adoption, the Constituent Assembly continued to act as the interim parliament while the interim cabinet was headed by Jawaharlal Nehru. The cabinet then had 15 members from diverse communities and parties. For the first election, various members of the Nehru cabinet resigned to contest elections. Illiteracy was almost 85 per cent but, under the Constitution, every Indian citizen above the age of 21 was eligible to vote.

An independent constitutional body, the Election Commission of India, conducted the elections that were a single-membered body during the first Lok Sabha elections. Sukumar Sen was the first election commissioner of India. Around 16,500 clerks were appointed on a contractual basis to type and collate the electorate rolls.

The first-ever polls were conducted in 68 phases and a total of 196,084 polling booths were set up, of which 27,527 booths were reserved for women. The voter turnout was recorded at 45.7%.

Except for Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, all the states voted in February–March 1952. Expectedly, the Indian National Congress (INC) swept to victory with four times as many votes as the second-largest party and Jawaharlal Nehru became the first democratically-elected Prime Minister of the country.

In the first Lok Sabha elections, 489 members were elected to the lower house of the Parliament of India. There were 401 constituencies of two kinds: 314 constituencies elected 1 member each and 86 constituencies elected two members each and one constituency elected three representatives. The President of India also held the right to nominate 2 Anglo-Indian members to the Constitution.

A total of 53 parties and 533 Independents contested for the 489 seats in the election. Along with the Jawaharlal Nehru-led Congress, the undivided Communist Party of India, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee-led Jana Sangh, BR Ambedkar’s Scheduled Castes Federation, Acharya Kripalani’s Kisan Mazdoor Praja Parishad, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan’s the Socialist Party were among prominent parties in the fray.

The Congress won 364 of the 489 seats and 45% of the total votes polled while CPI ended up second. It’s leader AK Gopalan became the first Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes 1951 Kutch Kutch East Dholakia Gulabshanker Amrutlal Indian National Congress (INC) 14014 1951 Kutch West Khimji Bhawanji Arjun Indian National Congress (INC) 29933 1951 Ajmer Ajmer North Jawala Prashad Indian National Congress (INC) 17689 1951 Ajmer South Mukat Behari Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 17954 1951 Assam Autonomous Districts Bonily Khongmen Indian National Congress (INC) 26339 1951 Barpeta Beliram Das Indian National Congress (INC) 12343 1951 Cachar Lushal Hills Laskar, Nibaran Chandra Indian National Congress (INC) 10155 1951 Darrang Kamakhya Prasad Tripathi Indian National Congress (INC) 34477 1951 Dibrugarh Hazarika, Jogendra Nath Indian National Congress (INC) 70710 1951 Gauhati Rohini Kumar Chaudhury Indian National Congress (INC) 23569 1951 Goalpara Garo Hills Jonab Amjad Ali Socialist Party (SP) 16949 1951 Golaghat Jorhat Debeswar Sarma Indian National Congress (INC) 50675 1951 Nowgong Barooah, Dev Kanta Indian National Congress (INC) 32844 1951 Sibsagar North Lakhimpur Buragohain, Surendranath Indian National Congress (INC) 58663 1951 Bhopal Raisen Chatrunarain Malvia Indian National Congress (INC) 23869 1951 Sehore Saeed Ullah Razmi Indian National Congress (INC) 13395 1951 Bihar Bhagalpur Central Banarshi Pd. Jhunjhunwala Indian National Congress (INC) 33390 1951 Bhagalpur Cum Purnea Anup Lal Mehata Indian National Congress (INC) 30214 1951 Bhagalpur South Susama Sen Indian National Congress (INC) 26724 1951 Chailbassa (ST) Kanu Ram Deogam Jharkhand Party (JHP) 111791 1951 Champaran East Syed Mahmood Indian National Congress (INC) 22182 1951 Champaran North Bipin Bihari Verma Indian National Congress (INC) 21752 1951 Darbhanga Central Shri Narayan Das Indian National Congress (INC) 48629 1951 Darbhanga Cum Bhagalpur Lalit Narayan Misra Indian National Congress (INC) 42537 1951 Darbhanga East Aniruydh Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 22178 1951 Darbhanga North Shyam Nandan Prasad Indian National Congress (INC) 8261 1951 Gaya East Brajeshwar Prasad Indian National Congress (INC) 21455 1951 Gaya North Bigeshwar Missir Socialist Party (SP) 6770 1951 Gaya West Satyandra Narain Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 5711 1951 Hazaribagh West Ram Narayan Singh Chota Nagpur Santhal Parganas Janta Party (CNSPJP) 25641 1951 Hazaribhag East Nageshwar Pd. Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 16394 1951 Manbhum North Mohan Hari Indian National Congress (INC) 4527 1951 Manbhum South Cum Dhalbhum Bhajahari Mahaton Lok Sewak Sangh (LSS) 5608 1951 Monghyr North East Suresh Chandra Mishra Socialist Party (SP) 1246 1951 Monghyr North West Mathura Prasad Misra Indian National Congress (INC) 19128 1951 Monghyr Sadar Cum Jamui Banarsi Pd. Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 13345 1951 Muzafarpur East Awadeshwar Pd. Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 23245 1951 Muzaffarpur Central Shyam Nandan Sahay Indian National Congress (INC) 43012 1951 Muzaffarpur Cum Darbhanga Rajeshwar Patel Indian National Congress (INC) 29595 1951 Muzaffarpur North East Dig Vijoy Narayan Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 32509 1951 Muzaffarpur North West Chandeswar Narain Prasad Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 2482 1951 Palamau Cum Hazaribagh Cum Ranchi Jithan Kherwar Indian National Congress (INC) 10694 1951 Pataliputra Sarangdhar Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 26698 1951 Patna Central Kailash Pati Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 46401 1951 Patna Cum Shahabad Balram Bhagat Indian National Congress (INC) 45740 1951 Patna East Tarkeshwari Devi Indian National Congress (INC) 32850 1951 Purnea Central Phani Gopal Sen Gupta Indian National Congress (INC) 53359 1951 Purnea Cum Santal Parganas Bhagat Jha (Azad) Indian National Congress (INC) 18212 1951 Purnea North East Mohammad Islamuddin Indian National Congress (INC) 68349 1951 Ranchi North East Abdul Ibrahim Indian National Congress (INC) 11391 1951 Ranchi West (ST) Jaipal Singh Jharkhand Party (JHP) 66106 1951 Samastipur East Satya Narain Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 24229 1951 Santal Parganas Cum Hazaribagh Ram Raj Jajware Indian National Congress (INC) 13170 1951 Saran Central Mahendra Nath Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 38867 1951 Saran Cum Champaran Bibhuti Missir Indian National Congress (INC) 19397 1951 Saran East Satya Narain Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 45303 1951 Saran North Jhulan Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 44937 1951 Saran South Dwarka Nath Tiwari Indian National Congress (INC) 19270 1951 Shahabad North West Kamal Singh Independent (IND) 2392 1951 Shahabad South Ram Subhag Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 3464 1951 Bilaspur Bilaspur Anand Chand Independent (IND) 0 1951 Bombay Ahmedabad Mavlankar Ganesh Vasudeo Indian National Congress (INC) 26850 1951 Ahmednagar North Kanavade Pandharinath Ramchandra Indian National Congress (INC) 59365 1951 Ahmednagar South Bogavat Uttamchand Ramchand Indian National Congress (INC) 21576 1951 Banaskantha Chavda Akbar Dalumiyan Indian National Congress (INC) 55711 1951 Baroda West Amin Indhubhai Bhailalbhai Independent (IND) 35824 1951 Belgaum North Datar Balwant Nagesh Indian National Congress (INC) 101714 1951 Belgaum South Patil Shankargouda Virangouda Indian National Congress (INC) 49478 1951 Bhusawal Rane Shivram Rango Indian National Congress (INC) 68326 1951 Bijapur North Dube Rajaram Girdharlal Indian National Congress (INC) 75800 1951 Bijapur South Bidari Ramappa Balappa Indian National Congress (INC) 100190 1951 Bombay City North Gandhi Vithal Balkrishna Indian National Congress (INC) 9397 1951 Bombay City South Patil Sadashiv Kanoji Indian National Congress (INC) 35087 1951 Bombay Suburban Raiji Jayashri Naishadh Indian National Congress (INC) 12790 1951 Broach Bhatt Chandrashankar Manishankar Indian National Congress (INC) 36374 1951 Dharwar North Karmaka Dattatraya Parsuramrao Indian National Congress (INC) 41871 1951 Dharwar South Neswi Timmappa Rudrappa Indian National Congress (INC) 49135 1951 Jalgaon Pataskar Hari Vinayak Indian National Congress (INC) 74296 1951 Kaira North Dabhi Fulsinhjee Bharatsinhji Indian National Congress (INC) 59296 1951 Kaira South Patel Maniben Vallabhbhai Indian National Congress (INC) 59298 1951 Kanara Alva Jaochim Piedade Indian National Congress (INC) 48602 1951 Kolaba Deshmukh Chintaman Dwarkanath Indian National Congress (INC) 42088 1951 Kolhapur Cum Satara Khardekar Balasaheb Hasanmantrao Independent (IND) 59551 1951 Mehsana East Parekh Shantilal Girdharlal Indian National Congress (INC) 33441 1951 Mehsana West Kilachand Tulshidas Kilachand Independent (IND) 4064 1951 Nasik Central Deshpande Govind Hari Indian National Congress (INC) 43661 1951 North Satara Altekar Ganesh Sadashiv Indian National Congress (INC) 37224 1951 Pancchmahals Cum Baroda East Gandhi Maneklal Maganlal Indian National Congress (INC) 85697 1951 Poona Central Gadgil Narhar Vishnu Indian National Congress (INC) 60492 1951 Poona South Maydeo Indira Anant Indian National Congress (INC) 82288 1951 Ratnagiri North Bhosale Jagannathrao Krishnarao Indian National Congress (INC) 40940 1951 Ratnagiri South Joshi Moreshwar Dinkar Indian National Congress (INC) 19257 1951 Sabarkantha Nanda Gulzarilal Bulaqiram Indian National Congress (INC) 22374 1951 Sholapur More Shankar Shantaram Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) 16621 1951 South Satara Pawar Vyankatrao Pirajirao Indian National Congress (INC) 74210 1951 Surat Desai Kanhaiyalal Nanabhai Indian National Congress (INC) 14721 1951 Thana Nandkar Anant Savalaram Indian National Congress (INC) 11348 1951 West Khandesh Bharatiya Shaligram Ramchandra Indian National Congress (INC) 10063 1951 Coorg Coorg N. Somanna Indian National Congress (INC) 12313 1951 Delhi Delhi City Radha Raman Indian National Congress (INC) 23341 1951 New Delhi Suchetia Kripalani Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 7671 1951 Outer Delhi C. Krisnan Nair Indian National Congress (INC) 13479 1951 Himachal Pradesh Chamba Sirmur A. R. Sewal Indian National Congress (INC) 16586 1951 Mandi Mahasu Amrit Kaur Indian National Congress (INC) 5719 1951 Hyderabad Adilabad C. Madhav Reddy Socialist Party (SP) 25083 1951 Ambad Hanmanth Rao Ganeshrao Indian National Congress (INC) 15459 1951 Aurangabad Sureshchandra Shivprasad Arya Indian National Congress (INC) 35223 1951 Bhir Ramchander Govind Paranjppe Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 9251 1951 Bidar Shoukatulla Shah Ansari Indian National Congress (INC) 53403 1951 Gulabarga Swamy Ramanand Tirth Indian National Congress (INC) 17046 1951 Hyderabad City Ahmed Mohiuddin Indian National Congress (INC) 15660 1951 Ibrahimpatam Sadat Ali Khan Indian National Congress (INC) 33295 1951 Karimnagar Badan Yella Reddy Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 21707 1951 Khammam T. B. Vittala Rao Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 72632 1951 Kustagi Shiv Murthy Swamy Independent (IND) 44159 1951 Mahboobnagar Janardhan Reddy Indian National Congress (INC) 71795 1951 Medak Jaisoorya Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 19680 1951 Nalgonda Ravi Narayan Reddy Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 27045 1951 Nanded Shanker Rao Srinivas Rao Indian National Congress (INC) 18820 1951 Nizamabad Harish Chandra Heda Indian National Congress (INC) 12243 1951 Osmanabad Diwan Raghevendra Srinivas Rao Indian National Congress (INC) 9103 1951 Parbhani Narayan Rao Waghmare Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) 44962 1951 Vikarabad Ebenezer S. A. Indian National Congress (INC) 100365 1951 Warangal Pendyal Raghava Rao Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 3613 1951 Yadgir Krishna Charya Joshi Indian National Congress (INC) 0 1951 Madhya Bharat Guna V. G. Deshpande Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) 2969 1951 Gwalior V. G. Deshpande Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) 11057 1951 Indore Nandlal Surya Narayan Indian National Congress (INC) 62517 1951 Jhabua (ST) Amar Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 13148 1951 Mandsaur Kailash Nath Katju Indian National Congress (INC) 43851 1951 Morena Bhind Radha Charan Indian National Congress (INC) 38106 1951 Nimar Bajinath Mahodaya Indian National Congress (INC) 39367 1951 Shajapur Rajgarh Liladhar Joshi Indian National Congress (INC) 24036 1951 Ujjain Radhelal Vyas Indian National Congress (INC) 41736 1951 Madhya Pradesh Amravati East Panjabrao Shamrao Deshmukh Indian National Congress (INC) 96648 1951 Amravati West Krushnarao Gulabrao Deshmukh Indian National Congress (INC) 82602 1951 Balaghat C. D. Goutam Indian National Congress (INC) 72600 1951 Bastar (ST) Muchaki Kosa Independent (IND) 141331 1951 Betul Bhikulal Lakhmichand Chandak Indian National Congress (INC) 94082 1951 Bhandara Chaturbhuj Vithaldas Jasani Indian National Congress (INC) 58100 1951 Bilaspur Reshamlal Indian National Congress (INC) 30618 1951 Bilaspur Durg Raipur Agamdas Indian National Congress (INC) 16702 1951 Buldana Akola Gopalrao Bajirao Khedkar Indian National Congress (INC) 32440 1951 Chanda Mulla Abdullabhai Taherali Indian National Congress (INC) 87129 1951 Chhindwara Raichand Bhai Shah Indian National Congress (INC) 34255 1951 Durg W. S. Kirolikar Indian National Congress (INC) 92226 1951 Durg Bastar Bhagwati Charan Shukla Indian National Congress (INC) 54649 1951 Hoshangabad Syed Ahmad Indian National Congress (INC) 174 1951 Jabalpur North Sushil Kumar Indian National Congress (INC) 31262 1951 Mahasamund Sheodas Daga Indian National Congress (INC) 62594 1951 Mandla Jabalpur South Govind Das Maheshwari Indian National Congress (INC) 31791 1951 Nagpur Anusayabai Purushottam Kale Indian National Congress (INC) 59064 1951 Nimar Tiwari Babulal Surajbhan Indian National Congress (INC) 47323 1951 Sagar Sodhia Khubchand Daryao Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 55746 1951 Surguja Raigarh Babunath Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 47309 1951 Wardha Shrimannarayan Dharamnarayan Agarwal Indian National Congress (INC) 107425 1951 Yeotmal Sahadeo Arjun Bharati Indian National Congress (INC) 69489 1951 Madras Anantapur Paidi Lakshmayya Indian National Congress (INC) 9000 1951 Aruppukottai U. Muthuramalinga Thevar Forward Bloc (Marxist Group) (FBL(MG)) 19788 1951 Bellary T. Subrahmanyam Indian National Congress (INC) 30361 1951 Cannanore A. K. Gopalan Communist Party Of India (CPI) 87029 1951 Chingleput O. V. Alagesan Indian National Congress (INC) 15245 1951 Chittoor T. N. Vishwanatha Reddi Indian National Congress (INC) 10508 1951 Coimbatore T. A. Ramalinga Chettiar Indian National Congress (INC) 0 1951 Cuddalore Govindaswamy Kachirayar The Tamil Nad Toilers Party (TNT) 21909 1951 Cuddapah Eswara Reddi Yeddula Communist Party Of India (CPI) 18467 1951 Dharamapuri N. Satyanathan Independent (IND) 4646 1951 Dindigul Ammu Swaminathan Indian National Congress (INC) 12332 1951 Eluru K. Subha Rao Communist Party Of India (CPI) 23151 1951 Erode Balakrishnan Indian National Congress (INC) 15181 1951 Gudivada K. Gopala Rao Communist Party Of India (CPI) 55752 1951 Guntur S. V. Laxmi Narasimham Independent (IND) 17517 1951 Kakinada Chelikani Venkata Rama Rao Communist Party Of India (CPI) 26361 1951 Kancheepuram A. Krishnaswami Common Weal Party (CWL) 22509 1951 Kozhikode Achuthan Damodaran Menon Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 27454 1951 Krishnagiri C. R. Narasimhan Indian National Congress (INC) 6194 1951 Kumbakonam C. Ramaswamy Mudaliar Indian National Congress (INC) 33309 1951 Kurnool H. Sitharama Reddy Indian National Congress (INC) 13013 1951 Madras T. T. Krishnamachari Indian National Congress (INC) 16177 1951 Madurai S. Balasubramaniam Indian National Congress (INC) 5817 1951 Malappuram B. Pocker Madras State Muslim League Party (ML) 16976 1951 Masulipatnam Sanka Butehikottaiah Communist Party Of India (CPI) 46851 1951 Mayuram K. Ananda Nambiar Communist Party Of India (CPI) 9654 1951 Nandyal Seshagiri Rao Independent (IND) 6604 1951 Narasaraopet Chapalamadugu Ramiah Chowdry Independent (IND) 29936 1951 Nellore Bezwada Ramachandra Reddy Independent (IND) 1787 1951 Ongole M. Nanadass Independent (IND) 26180 1951 Parvathipuram N. Rama Seshiah Independent (IND) 11845 1951 Pathapatnam V. V. Giri Indian National Congress (INC) 6395 1951 Penukonda K. S. Raghavachari Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 24310 1951 Perambalur V. Boorarangaswami Pandayachi The Tamil Nad Toilers Party (TNT) 18889 1951 Periyakulam A/ Sakthivadivel Gounder Indian National Congress (INC) 32884 1951 Pollachi Damodaram Indian National Congress (INC) 46661 1951 Ponnani Kelappan Koyhapali Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 9763 1951 Pudukkottai K. M. Vallatharsu Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 13111 1951 Rajahmundry Kaneti Mohana Rao Communist Party Of India (CPI) 1375 1951 Ramanathapuram V. Vr. N. Ar. Nagappa Chettiar Indian National Congress (INC) 64992 1951 Salem S. V. Ramaswami Indian National Congress (INC) 10865 1951 Sankaranainarkoil M. Sankarapandian Indian National Congress (INC) 4118 1951 South Kanara (North) U. Srinivasa Mallyya Indian National Congress (INC) 11854 1951 South Kanara South B. Shiva Rao Indian National Congress (INC) 8841 1951 Srikakulam Boddapalli Rajagopala Rao Independent (IND) 9399 1951 Srivaikuntam A. V. Thomas Indian National Congress (INC) 42422 1951 Srivilliputtur K. Kamaraj Nadar Indian National Congress (INC) 26994 1951 Tanjore R. Venkataraman Indian National Congress (INC) 5007 1951 Tellicherry N. Damodaran Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 36301 1951 Tenali Kotha Raghuramiah Indian National Congress (INC) 1388 1951 Tindivanam A. Jayaraman The Tamil Nad Toilers Party (TNT) 5898 1951 Tiruchengode S. K. Baby Alias Kandaswami Independent (IND) 16691 1951 Tiruchirapalli E. Mathuram Independent (IND) 17177 1951 Tirunelvali Thanu Pillai Indian National Congress (INC) 14206 1951 Tirupathi M. Ananthasayanam Ayyanagar Indian National Congress (INC) 6037 1951 Tiruppur T. S. Avinashilingam Chettiar Indian National Congress (INC) 26885 1951 Tiruvallur Margatham Chandrasekar Indian National Congress (INC) 19925 1951 Vellore Muthukrishnan Indian National Congress (INC) 21294 1951 Vijayavada Harindranath Chatopadhyya Independent (IND) 74924 1951 Visahkapatnam Lanka Sundaram Independent (IND) 16616 1951 Vizianagaram Kandala Subramaniam Socialist Party (SP) 84555 1951 Wandiwah Munisami Common Weal Party (CWL) 27513 1951 Manipur Inner Manipur Jogeswor Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 9718 1951 Outer manipur Rishang Socialist Party (SP) 5354 1951 Mysore Bangalore North N. Keshavaiengar Indian National Congress (INC) 58847 1951 Bangalore South T. Madiah Gowda Indian National Congress (INC) 44185 1951 Chitaldrug S. Nijalingappa Indian National Congress (INC) 79152 1951 Hassan Chickmagalur H. Siddananjappa Indian National Congress (INC) 61272 1951 Kolar Doddathimmiah Indian National Congress (INC) 31442 1951 Mandya M. K. Sivananjappa Indian National Congress (INC) 39117 1951 Mysore N. Rachiah Indian National Congress (INC) 13028 1951 Shimoga K. G. Wodeyar Indian National Congress (INC) 55271 1951 Tumkur C. R. Basappa Indian National Congress (INC) 68840 1951 Orissa Balasore Kanhu Charan Jena Indian National Congress (INC) 53338 1951 Bargarh Ghanshyam Das Thirani Independent (IND) 4784 1951 Cuttack Harekrishna Mahtab Indian National Congress (INC) 49811 1951 Dhenkanal West Cuttack Niranjan Jena Indian National Congress (INC) 37759 1951 Ganjam South Bijoy Chandra Das Communist Party Of India (CPI) 32478 1951 Ghumsur Umacharan Patnaik Independent (IND) 18574 1951 Jajpur Keonjhar Bhubananda Das Indian National Congress (INC) 20585 1951 Kalahandi Bolangir Giridhari Bhoi All India Gantantra Parishad (GP) 10262 1951 Kendrapara Nityananda Kanungo Indian National Congress (INC) 38052 1951 Khurda Lingraj Misra Indian National Congress (INC) 25717 1951 Mayurbhanj (ST) Ramchandra Majhi Indian National Congress (INC) 11160 1951 Nowrangpur Ponnada Subarao All India Gantantra Parishad (GP) 1778 1951 Puri Lokanath Misra Indian National Congress (INC) 16268 1951 Rayagada Phulbani (ST) T. Sangana Indian National Congress (INC) 0 1951 Sambalpur Natabar Pandey All India Gantantra Parishad (GP) 33338 1951 Sundargarh (ST) Sibnarayan Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 5338 1951 Patiala & East Punjab States Union Kapurthala Bhatinda Hukam Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 23444 1951 Mohindergarh Hira Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 20791 1951 Patiala Ram Partap Indian National Congress (INC) 22604 1951 Sangrur Ranjit Singh Independent (IND) 13818 1951 Punjab Ambala Simla Tek Chand Indian National Congress (INC) 44383 1951 Amritsar Gurmukh Singh Musaffar Indian National Congress (INC) 32210 1951 Fazilka Sirsa Atma Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 20167 1951 Ferozepore Ludhiana Lal Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 675 1951 Gurdaspur Teja Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 21688 1951 Gurgaon Thakar Das Indian National Congress (INC) 76654 1951 Hissar Achint Ram Indian National Congress (INC) 29971 1951 Hoshiarpur Diwan Chand Indian National Congress (INC) 35145 1951 Jhajjar Rewari Ghamandi Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 3932 1951 Jullundur Amar Nath Indian National Congress (INC) 34458 1951 Kangra Hem Raj Indian National Congress (INC) 74358 1951 Karnal Subhadra Joshi Indian National Congress (INC) 51786 1951 Nawan Shahr Baldev Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 42661 1951 Rohtak Ranbir Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 26372 1951 Tarn Taran Surjit Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 23363 1951 Rajasthan Alwar Sobha Ram Indian National Congress (INC) 69650 1951 Banswara Dungarpur (ST) Bhikha Bhai Indian National Congress (INC) 42863 1951 Barmer Jalore Bhawani Singh Independent (IND) 44493 1951 Bharatpur Sawaimadhopur Girraj Sharan Singh Independent (IND) 19996 1951 Bhilwara Hari Ram Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad (RRP) 13201 1951 Bikaner Churu Maharaja Karni Singh Independent (IND) 63699 1951 Chittor Umashanker All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh (BJS) 6599 1951 Ganganagar Jhunjhunu Panna Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 10300 1951 Jaipur Daulat Mal Indian National Congress (INC) 13784 1951 Jaipur Sawaimadhopur Ram Karan Joshi Indian National Congress (INC) 30859 1951 Jodhpur Hanwant Singh Independent (IND) 101816 1951 Kotab Bundi Chandra Sen Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad (RRP) 17140 1951 Kotah Jhalawar Nemichand Kasilwal Indian National Congress (INC) 2659 1951 Nagaur Pali Gajadhar Independent (IND) 14465 1951 Sikar Nand Lal Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad (RRP) 4185 1951 Sirohi Pali Ajit Singh Independent (IND) 62845 1951 Tonk Panna Lal Kaushik Indian National Congress (INC) 18557 1951 Udaipur Balwant Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 3570 1951 Saurashtra Gohilwad Mehta Balwantrai Gopalji Indian National Congress (INC) 57546 1951 Gohilwad Sorath Shah Chimanlal Chakubhai Indian National Congress (INC) 96455 1951 Halar Major Gen. M. S. Himatsinhji Indian National Congress (INC) 0 1951 Madhya Saurashtra Joshi Jethalal Harikrishna Indian National Congress (INC) 56237 1951 Sorath Nathiwani Narendra Indian National Congress (INC) 76261 1951 Zalawad Parikh Rasiklal Umedchand Indian National Congress (INC) 67383 1951 Travancore Cochin Alleppey P. T. Punnose Independent (IND) 76380 1951 Chirayinkil V. Parameswaran Nair Independent (IND) 16904 1951 Crangannur K. T. Achyuthan Indian National Congress (INC) 21608 1951 Ernakulam A. M. Thomas Indian National Congress (INC) 1736 1951 Kottayam C. P. Mathew Indian National Congress (INC) 56347 1951 Meenachil P. T. Chacko Indian National Congress (INC) 50350 1951 Nagercoil A. Nesamony Travancore Tamil Nad Congress Party (TTC) 72115 1951 Quilon Cum Mavelikara Sreekantan Nair Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 26223 1951 Thiruvella Mathen C. P. Indian National Congress (INC) 68899 1951 Trichure Iyyunni Chalakka Indian National Congress (INC) 13938 1951 Trivandrum Annie Mascarene Independent (IND) 0 1951 Tripura Tripura East Dasaratha Deb Communist Party Of India (CPI) 13216 1951 Tripura West Birendra Chandra Dutt Communist Party Of India (CPI) 42605 1951 Uttar Pradesh Agra District (East) Raghubir Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 22512 1951 Agra District (West) Achal Singh Seth Indian National Congress (INC) 56299 1951 Aligarh District Nardeo Ji Indian National Congress (INC) 5616 1951 Allahabad Distt (East) Cum

Jaunpur Distt (West) Jawahar Lal Nehru Indian National Congress (INC) 51871 1951 Allahabad Distt (West) Sri Prakasa Indian National Congress (INC) 36682 1951 Almora District (North East) Devi Datt Indian National Congress (INC) 30795 1951 Azamgarh District (East) Cum Ballia District (West) Algu Rai Shastri Indian National Congress (INC) 7263 1951 Azamgarh District (West) Vishwa Nath Indian National Congress (INC) 18832 1951 Bahraich District (East) Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Indian National Congress (INC) 25465 1951 Bahraich District (West) Jogendra Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 9720 1951 Ballia District (East) Murli Manohar Independent (IND) 6431 1951 Banaras District (Central) Raghunath Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 39317 1951 Banaras District (East) Tribhuan Narain Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 37715 1951 Banda District Cum

Fatehpur District Shive Dayal Indian National Congress (INC) 18858 1951 Bareilly District (South) Satish Chandra Indian National Congress (INC) 36673 1951 Basti District (North) Udai Shanker Dubey Indian National Congress (INC) 105510 1951 Basti Distt Central (East)

Cum Gorakhpur Distt (West) Ram Shanker Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 24123 1951 Bijnor District (South) Nemi Saran Indian National Congress (INC) 31498 1951 Budaun District (West) Badan Sing Indian National Congress (INC) 26233 1951 Bulandshahr District Balmiki Kanhaiya Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 42649 1951 Dehra Dun Distt Cum Bijnor Distt (North West) Cum Saharanpur

District (West) Mahavir Tyagi Indian National Congress (INC) 95669 1951 Deoria District (East) Ram Ji Socialist Party (SP) 26161 1951 Deoria District (South) Sarayu Indian National Congress (INC) 16370 1951 Deoria District (West) Bishwa Nath Indian National Congress (INC) 36635 1951 Etah Disctict North East

Cum Budaun Distt (East) Raghubir Sahai Indian National Congress (INC) 22378 1951 Etah District (Central) Rohan Lal Chaturvedi Indian National Congress (INC) 29585 1951 Etah Distt (West) Cum Mainpuri Distt (West) Cum Mathura

District (East) Digamber Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 63079 1951 Faizabad Distt (North West) Panna Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 18455 1951 Farrukhabad District

(North) Mool Chand Dube Indian National Congress (INC) 48085 1951 Garhwal Distt (East) Cum Moradabad Distt (North East) Bhaktadarshan Indian National Congress (INC) 45330 1951 Garhwal Distt (West) Cum Tehri Garhwal Distt Cum Bijnor Distt

(North) Maharani Sahiba Kamlendu Mati Shah Independent (IND) 13982 1951 Ghazipur District (West) Har Prasad Indian National Congress (INC) 13376 1951 Ghazipur Distt (East) Cum Ballia District South (West) Ram Nagina Socialist Party (SP) 402 1951 Gonda District (East) Cum

Basti District (West) Kesho Deo Malviya Indian National Congress (INC) 39265 1951 Gonda District (North) Chowdhari Hyder Husain Indian National Congress (INC) 20841 1951 Gonda District (West) Nayar Shakuntala Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) 18219 1951 Gorakhpur District (North) Hari Shanker Prasad Indian National Congress (INC) 34810 1951 Gorakhpur District (South) Sinhasan Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 31772 1951 Gorakhpur District

(Central) Dasrath Pd. Divedi Indian National Congress (INC) 94391 1951 Hamirpur District Mannu Lal Duvedi Indian National Congress (INC) 4144 1951 Hardoi Distt (North West)

Cum Farrukhabad Distt

(East) Cum Shahjanpur Distt

(South) Bashir Husain Zaidi Indian National Congress (INC) 18457 1951 Jalaun Distt Cum Etawah Distt (West) Cum Jhansi Distt (North) Lotan Ram Indian National Congress (INC) 30234 1951 Jaunpur District (East) Birbal Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 19311 1951 Jhansi District (South) Dhulekar Raghunath Indian National Congress (INC) 64311 1951 Kanpur District Central Hari Har Nath Shastri Indian National Congress (INC) 71177 1951 Kanpur District South Cum Etawah District Bal Krishna Sharma Indian National Congress (INC) 26590 1951 Kanpur Distt North Cum Farrukhabad Distt South V. N. Tiwari Indian National Congress (INC) 28916 1951 Lucknow District Central Vijai Laxmi Pandit Indian National Congress (INC) 67652 1951 Lucknow Distt Cum Bara

Banki Distt Ganga Devi Indian National Congress (INC) 13064 1951 Mainpuri District (East) Badshah Gupta Indian National Congress (INC) 38471 1951 Mathura District (West) Krishna Chandra Indian National Congress (INC) 18261 1951 Meerut District (North East) Shah Nawaz Khan Indian National Congress (INC) 89152 1951 Meerut District (South) Krishna Chandra Sharma Indian National Congress (INC) 89699 1951 Meerut District (West) Khushi Ram Sharma Indian National Congress (INC) 79050 1951 Mirzapur District Cum

Banaras District (West) Rup Narain Indian National Congress (INC) 13837 1951 Moradabad District (Central) Hifzul Rehman Indian National Congress (INC) 46973 1951 Moradabad District (West) Ram Saran Indian National Congress (INC) 33092 1951 Muzaffarnagar District (South) Tripathi Hira Ballabh Indian National Congress (INC) 73995 1951 Naini Tal Distt Cum Almora Distt (South West) Cum Bareilly

Distt (North) C. D. Pande Indian National Congress (INC) 19486 1951 Pilibhit Distt Cum Bareilly Distt (East) Mukund Lal Agarwala Indian National Congress (INC) 26492 1951 Pratapgarh Distt (East) Munishwar Dutt Upadhyaya Indian National Congress (INC) 54150 1951 Pratapgarh Distt (West) Cum

Rae Bareli Distt (East) Feroze Gandhi Indian National Congress (INC) 19084 1951 Rampur District Cum Bareilly District (West) Abul Kalam Azad Indian National Congress (INC) 34753 1951 Saharanpur Distt (West) Cum Muzaffer Nagar Distt (North) Sunder Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 2045 1951 Shajahanpur Distt (North)

Cum Kheri Distt (East) Rameshwar Prasad Nevatia Indian National Congress (INC) 19409 1951 Sitapur Distt Cum Kheri

Distt (West) Pragi Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 6176 1951 Sultanpur District (South) B. V. Keskar Indian National Congress (INC) 49832 1951 Sultanpur Distt (North) Cum

Faizabad Distt (South West) M. A. Kazmi Indian National Congress (INC) 18767 1951 Unnao District Cum Rae

Bareli Distt (West) Cum

Hardoi District (South East) Vishamabher Daya L Indian National Congress (INC) 3342 1951 Vindhya Pradesh Chhatarpur Datia Tikamgarh Ram Sahai Tiwari Indian National Congress (INC) 1337 1951 Rewa Rajbhan Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 3301 1951 Satna Upadhiya S. D. Indian National Congress (INC) 31701 1951 Shahdol Sidhi Bhagwan Dutta Shastri Socialist Party (SP) 4777 1951 West Bengal Bankura Jagannath Koley Indian National Congress (INC) 12619 1951 Barrackpore Das Ramananda Indian National Congress (INC) 51504 1951 Basirhat Chakravartty Renu Communist Party Of India (CPI) 22970 1951 Berhampore Tridib Chaudhuri Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 28393 1951 Birbhum Anil Kumar Chanda Indian National Congress (INC) 7012 1951 Burdwan Atulla Ghose Indian National Congress (INC) 17464 1951 Calcutta North East Hirendra Nath Mukherjee Communist Party Of India (CPI) 35790 1951 Calcutta North West Meghnath Shah Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 22956 1951 Calcutta South East Syama Prosad Mookerjee All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh (BJS) 20982 1951 Calcutta South West Ashim Krishna Dutt Indian National Congress (INC) 34198 1951 Contai Dass, Basanta Kumar Indian National Congress (INC) 127 1951 Diamond Harbour Basu Kamal Communist Party Of India (CPI) 2311 1951 Ghatal Chowdhury Nikunja Behari Communist Party Of India (CPI) 4519 1951 Hooghly N. C. Chatterjee Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) 4900 1951 Howrah Santosh Kumar Dutta Indian National Congress (INC) 1766 1951 Kalna Katwa Jonab Abdus Sattar Indian National Congress (INC) 21891 1951 Malda Surendra Mohan Ghose Indian National Congress (INC) 41933 1951 Midnapore Jhargram Bandopadhyaya Durga Charan All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh (BJS) 45508 1951 Murshidabad Muhammed Khuda Bukhsh Indian National Congress (INC) 72231 1951 Nabadwip Lakshmi Kanta Maitra Indian National Congress (INC) 39521 1951 North Bengal Upendra Nath Barman Indian National Congress (INC) 14014 1951 Santipur Arun Chandra Guha Indian National Congress (INC) 54194 1951 Serampore Tusar Kanti Chattopadhyaya Communist Party Of India (CPI) 8936 1951 Tamluk Samanta, Satish Chandra Indian National Congress (INC) 17769 1951 Uluberia Satyaban Roy Indian National Congress (INC) 7398 1951 West Dinajpur Susil Ranjan Chattopadhyay Indian National Congress (INC) 28232 Grand Total 12924470

Data Powered By:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More