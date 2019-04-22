1st Lok Sabha Election 1951–1952 Winners list: India’s tryst with destiny that began on August 15, 1947, met its first democratic election in 1951-52 a year or so after the Constitution came into force. The first Lok Sabha elections were held from October 25, 1951, to February 21, 1952. There were many fears India had then: will we last, will we stay together; were some of the questions faced by the country’s government peopled by veterans of the freedom struggle. The fears of dismemberment were still very real since the Telangana rebellion had come to an end just in 1951, where the undivided Communist Party of India had taken up arms for the purpose of land redistribution. The Telangana rebellion died down after annexation of the Nizam’s kingdom by the Indian Army following which the might of the Army was too much for the poorly-armed Andhra guerrillas and they had to surrender.

The adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, was a key landmark for democratic rights with every citizen getting equal billing for the first time on the sub-continent. Ever since its adoption, the Constituent Assembly continued to act as the interim parliament while the interim cabinet was headed by Jawaharlal Nehru. The cabinet then had 15 members from diverse communities and parties. For the first election, various members of the Nehru cabinet resigned to contest elections. Illiteracy was almost 85 per cent but, under the Constitution, every Indian citizen above the age of 21 was eligible to vote. 

An independent constitutional body, the Election Commission of India, conducted the elections that were a single-membered body during the first Lok Sabha elections. Sukumar Sen was the first election commissioner of India. Around 16,500 clerks were appointed on a contractual basis to type and collate the electorate rolls.

The first-ever polls were conducted in 68 phases and a total of 196,084 polling booths were set up, of which 27,527 booths were reserved for women. The voter turnout was recorded at 45.7%.

Except for Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, all the states voted in February–March 1952. Expectedly, the Indian National Congress (INC) swept to victory with four times as many votes as the second-largest party and Jawaharlal Nehru became the first democratically-elected Prime Minister of the country.

In the first Lok Sabha elections, 489 members were elected to the lower house of the Parliament of India. There were 401 constituencies of two kinds: 314 constituencies elected 1 member each and 86 constituencies elected two members each and one constituency elected three representatives. The President of India also held the right to nominate 2 Anglo-Indian members to the Constitution.

A total of 53 parties and 533 Independents contested for the 489 seats in the election. Along with the Jawaharlal Nehru-led Congress, the undivided Communist Party of India, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee-led Jana Sangh, BR Ambedkar’s Scheduled Castes Federation, Acharya Kripalani’s Kisan Mazdoor Praja Parishad, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan’s the Socialist Party were among prominent parties in the fray.

The Congress won 364 of the 489 seats and 45% of the total votes polled while CPI ended up second. It’s leader AK Gopalan became the first Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes
1951  Kutch Kutch East Dholakia Gulabshanker Amrutlal Indian National Congress (INC) 14014
1951   Kutch West Khimji Bhawanji Arjun  Indian National Congress (INC) 29933
1951 Ajmer Ajmer North Jawala Prashad  Indian National Congress (INC) 17689
1951   Ajmer South Mukat Behari Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 17954
1951 Assam Autonomous Districts Bonily Khongmen Indian National Congress (INC) 26339
1951 Barpeta Beliram Das Indian National Congress (INC) 12343
1951 Cachar Lushal Hills Laskar, Nibaran Chandra Indian National Congress (INC) 10155
1951 Darrang Kamakhya Prasad Tripathi Indian National Congress (INC) 34477
1951 Dibrugarh Hazarika, Jogendra Nath Indian National Congress (INC) 70710
1951 Gauhati Rohini Kumar Chaudhury Indian National Congress (INC) 23569
1951 Goalpara Garo Hills Jonab Amjad Ali Socialist Party (SP) 16949
1951 Golaghat Jorhat Debeswar Sarma Indian National Congress (INC) 50675
1951 Nowgong Barooah, Dev Kanta Indian National Congress (INC) 32844
1951   Sibsagar North Lakhimpur Buragohain, Surendranath Indian National Congress (INC) 58663
1951 Bhopal Raisen Chatrunarain Malvia  Indian National Congress (INC) 23869
1951   Sehore Saeed Ullah Razmi Indian National Congress (INC) 13395
1951 Bihar Bhagalpur Central Banarshi Pd. Jhunjhunwala Indian National Congress (INC) 33390
1951 Bhagalpur Cum Purnea Anup Lal Mehata Indian National Congress (INC) 30214
1951 Bhagalpur South Susama Sen Indian National Congress (INC) 26724
1951 Chailbassa (ST) Kanu Ram Deogam Jharkhand Party (JHP) 111791
1951 Champaran East Syed Mahmood Indian National Congress (INC) 22182
1951 Champaran North Bipin Bihari Verma Indian National Congress (INC) 21752
1951 Darbhanga Central Shri Narayan Das Indian National Congress (INC) 48629
1951 Darbhanga Cum Bhagalpur Lalit Narayan Misra Indian National Congress (INC) 42537
1951 Darbhanga East Aniruydh Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 22178
1951 Darbhanga North Shyam Nandan Prasad Indian National Congress (INC) 8261
1951 Gaya East Brajeshwar Prasad Indian National Congress (INC) 21455
1951 Gaya North Bigeshwar Missir Socialist Party (SP) 6770
1951 Gaya West Satyandra Narain Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 5711
1951 Hazaribagh West Ram Narayan Singh Chota Nagpur Santhal Parganas Janta Party (CNSPJP) 25641
1951 Hazaribhag East Nageshwar Pd. Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 16394
1951 Manbhum North Mohan Hari Indian National Congress (INC) 4527
1951 Manbhum South Cum Dhalbhum Bhajahari Mahaton Lok Sewak Sangh (LSS) 5608
1951 Monghyr North East Suresh Chandra Mishra Socialist Party (SP) 1246
1951 Monghyr North West Mathura Prasad Misra Indian National Congress (INC) 19128
1951 Monghyr Sadar Cum Jamui Banarsi Pd. Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 13345
1951 Muzafarpur East Awadeshwar Pd. Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 23245
1951 Muzaffarpur Central Shyam Nandan Sahay Indian National Congress (INC) 43012
1951 Muzaffarpur Cum Darbhanga Rajeshwar Patel Indian National Congress (INC) 29595
1951 Muzaffarpur North East Dig Vijoy Narayan Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 32509
1951 Muzaffarpur North West Chandeswar Narain Prasad Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 2482
1951 Palamau Cum Hazaribagh Cum Ranchi Jithan Kherwar Indian National Congress (INC) 10694
1951 Pataliputra Sarangdhar Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 26698
1951 Patna Central Kailash Pati Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 46401
1951 Patna Cum Shahabad Balram Bhagat Indian National Congress (INC) 45740
1951 Patna East Tarkeshwari Devi Indian National Congress (INC) 32850
1951 Purnea Central Phani Gopal Sen Gupta Indian National Congress (INC) 53359
1951 Purnea Cum Santal Parganas Bhagat Jha (Azad) Indian National Congress (INC) 18212
1951 Purnea North East Mohammad Islamuddin Indian National Congress (INC) 68349
1951 Ranchi North East Abdul Ibrahim Indian National Congress (INC) 11391
1951 Ranchi West (ST) Jaipal Singh Jharkhand Party (JHP) 66106
1951 Samastipur East Satya Narain Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 24229
1951 Santal Parganas Cum Hazaribagh Ram Raj Jajware Indian National Congress (INC) 13170
1951 Saran Central Mahendra Nath Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 38867
1951 Saran Cum Champaran Bibhuti Missir Indian National Congress (INC) 19397
1951 Saran East Satya Narain Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 45303
1951 Saran North Jhulan Sinha Indian National Congress (INC) 44937
1951 Saran South Dwarka Nath Tiwari Indian National Congress (INC) 19270
1951 Shahabad North West Kamal Singh Independent (IND) 2392
1951   Shahabad South Ram Subhag Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 3464
1951 Bilaspur Bilaspur Anand Chand  Independent (IND) 0
1951 Bombay Ahmedabad Mavlankar Ganesh Vasudeo Indian National Congress (INC) 26850
1951 Ahmednagar North Kanavade Pandharinath Ramchandra Indian National Congress (INC) 59365
1951 Ahmednagar South Bogavat Uttamchand Ramchand Indian National Congress (INC) 21576
1951 Banaskantha Chavda Akbar Dalumiyan Indian National Congress (INC) 55711
1951 Baroda West Amin Indhubhai Bhailalbhai Independent (IND) 35824
1951 Belgaum North Datar Balwant Nagesh Indian National Congress (INC) 101714
1951 Belgaum South Patil Shankargouda Virangouda Indian National Congress (INC) 49478
1951 Bhusawal Rane Shivram Rango Indian National Congress (INC) 68326
1951 Bijapur North Dube Rajaram Girdharlal Indian National Congress (INC) 75800
1951 Bijapur South Bidari Ramappa Balappa Indian National Congress (INC) 100190
1951 Bombay City North Gandhi Vithal Balkrishna Indian National Congress (INC) 9397
1951 Bombay City South Patil Sadashiv Kanoji Indian National Congress (INC) 35087
1951 Bombay Suburban Raiji Jayashri Naishadh Indian National Congress (INC) 12790
1951 Broach Bhatt Chandrashankar Manishankar Indian National Congress (INC) 36374
1951 Dharwar North Karmaka Dattatraya Parsuramrao Indian National Congress (INC) 41871
1951 Dharwar South Neswi Timmappa Rudrappa Indian National Congress (INC) 49135
1951 Jalgaon Pataskar Hari Vinayak Indian National Congress (INC) 74296
1951 Kaira North Dabhi Fulsinhjee Bharatsinhji Indian National Congress (INC) 59296
1951 Kaira South Patel Maniben Vallabhbhai Indian National Congress (INC) 59298
1951 Kanara Alva Jaochim Piedade Indian National Congress (INC) 48602
1951 Kolaba Deshmukh Chintaman Dwarkanath Indian National Congress (INC) 42088
1951 Kolhapur Cum Satara Khardekar Balasaheb Hasanmantrao Independent (IND) 59551
1951 Mehsana East Parekh Shantilal Girdharlal Indian National Congress (INC) 33441
1951 Mehsana West Kilachand Tulshidas Kilachand Independent (IND) 4064
1951 Nasik Central Deshpande Govind Hari Indian National Congress (INC) 43661
1951 North Satara Altekar Ganesh Sadashiv Indian National Congress (INC) 37224
1951 Pancchmahals Cum Baroda East Gandhi Maneklal Maganlal Indian National Congress (INC) 85697
1951 Poona Central Gadgil Narhar Vishnu Indian National Congress (INC) 60492
1951 Poona South Maydeo Indira Anant Indian National Congress (INC) 82288
1951 Ratnagiri North Bhosale Jagannathrao Krishnarao Indian National Congress (INC) 40940
1951 Ratnagiri South Joshi Moreshwar Dinkar Indian National Congress (INC) 19257
1951 Sabarkantha Nanda Gulzarilal Bulaqiram Indian National Congress (INC) 22374
1951 Sholapur More Shankar Shantaram Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) 16621
1951 South Satara Pawar Vyankatrao Pirajirao Indian National Congress (INC) 74210
1951 Surat Desai Kanhaiyalal Nanabhai Indian National Congress (INC) 14721
1951 Thana Nandkar Anant Savalaram Indian National Congress (INC) 11348
1951   West Khandesh Bharatiya Shaligram Ramchandra Indian National Congress (INC) 10063
1951 Coorg Coorg N. Somanna  Indian National Congress (INC) 12313
1951 Delhi Delhi City Radha Raman  Indian National Congress (INC) 23341
1951 New Delhi Suchetia Kripalani  Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 7671
1951   Outer Delhi C. Krisnan Nair  Indian National Congress (INC) 13479
1951 Himachal Pradesh Chamba Sirmur A. R. Sewal  Indian National Congress (INC) 16586
1951   Mandi Mahasu Amrit Kaur  Indian National Congress (INC) 5719
1951 Hyderabad Adilabad C. Madhav Reddy Socialist Party (SP) 25083
1951 Ambad Hanmanth Rao Ganeshrao Indian National Congress (INC) 15459
1951 Aurangabad Sureshchandra Shivprasad Arya Indian National Congress (INC) 35223
1951 Bhir Ramchander Govind Paranjppe Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 9251
1951 Bidar Shoukatulla Shah Ansari Indian National Congress (INC) 53403
1951 Gulabarga Swamy Ramanand Tirth Indian National Congress (INC) 17046
1951 Hyderabad City Ahmed Mohiuddin Indian National Congress (INC) 15660
1951 Ibrahimpatam Sadat Ali Khan Indian National Congress (INC) 33295
1951 Karimnagar Badan Yella Reddy Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 21707
1951 Khammam T. B. Vittala Rao Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 72632
1951 Kustagi Shiv Murthy Swamy Independent (IND) 44159
1951 Mahboobnagar Janardhan Reddy Indian National Congress (INC) 71795
1951 Medak Jaisoorya Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 19680
1951 Nalgonda Ravi Narayan Reddy Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 27045
1951 Nanded Shanker Rao Srinivas Rao Indian National Congress (INC) 18820
1951 Nizamabad Harish Chandra Heda Indian National Congress (INC) 12243
1951 Osmanabad Diwan Raghevendra Srinivas Rao Indian National Congress (INC) 9103
1951 Parbhani Narayan Rao Waghmare Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) 44962
1951 Vikarabad Ebenezer S. A. Indian National Congress (INC) 100365
1951 Warangal Pendyal Raghava Rao Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) 3613
1951   Yadgir Krishna Charya Joshi Indian National Congress (INC) 0
1951 Madhya Bharat Guna V. G. Deshpande Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) 2969
1951 Gwalior V. G. Deshpande Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) 11057
1951 Indore Nandlal Surya Narayan Indian National Congress (INC) 62517
1951 Jhabua (ST) Amar Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 13148
1951 Mandsaur Kailash Nath Katju Indian National Congress (INC) 43851
1951 Morena Bhind Radha Charan Indian National Congress (INC) 38106
1951 Nimar Bajinath Mahodaya Indian National Congress (INC) 39367
1951 Shajapur Rajgarh Liladhar Joshi Indian National Congress (INC) 24036
1951   Ujjain Radhelal Vyas Indian National Congress (INC) 41736
1951 Madhya Pradesh Amravati East Panjabrao Shamrao Deshmukh Indian National Congress (INC) 96648
1951 Amravati West Krushnarao Gulabrao Deshmukh Indian National Congress (INC) 82602
1951 Balaghat C. D. Goutam Indian National Congress (INC) 72600
1951 Bastar (ST) Muchaki Kosa Independent (IND) 141331
1951 Betul Bhikulal Lakhmichand Chandak Indian National Congress (INC) 94082
1951 Bhandara Chaturbhuj Vithaldas Jasani Indian National Congress (INC) 58100
1951 Bilaspur Reshamlal Indian National Congress (INC) 30618
1951 Bilaspur Durg Raipur Agamdas Indian National Congress (INC) 16702
1951 Buldana Akola Gopalrao Bajirao Khedkar Indian National Congress (INC) 32440
1951 Chanda Mulla Abdullabhai Taherali Indian National Congress (INC) 87129
1951 Chhindwara Raichand Bhai Shah Indian National Congress (INC) 34255
1951 Durg W. S. Kirolikar Indian National Congress (INC) 92226
1951 Durg Bastar Bhagwati Charan Shukla Indian National Congress (INC) 54649
1951 Hoshangabad Syed Ahmad Indian National Congress (INC) 174
1951 Jabalpur North Sushil Kumar Indian National Congress (INC) 31262
1951 Mahasamund Sheodas Daga Indian National Congress (INC) 62594
1951 Mandla Jabalpur South Govind Das Maheshwari Indian National Congress (INC) 31791
1951 Nagpur Anusayabai Purushottam Kale Indian National Congress (INC) 59064
1951 Nimar Tiwari Babulal Surajbhan Indian National Congress (INC) 47323
1951 Sagar Sodhia Khubchand Daryao Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 55746
1951 Surguja Raigarh Babunath Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 47309
1951 Wardha Shrimannarayan Dharamnarayan Agarwal Indian National Congress (INC) 107425
1951   Yeotmal Sahadeo Arjun Bharati Indian National Congress (INC) 69489
1951 Madras Anantapur Paidi Lakshmayya Indian National Congress (INC) 9000
1951 Aruppukottai U. Muthuramalinga Thevar Forward Bloc (Marxist Group) (FBL(MG)) 19788
1951 Bellary T. Subrahmanyam Indian National Congress (INC) 30361
1951 Cannanore A. K. Gopalan Communist Party Of India (CPI) 87029
1951 Chingleput O. V. Alagesan Indian National Congress (INC) 15245
1951 Chittoor T. N. Vishwanatha Reddi Indian National Congress (INC) 10508
1951 Coimbatore T. A. Ramalinga Chettiar Indian National Congress (INC) 0
1951 Cuddalore Govindaswamy Kachirayar The Tamil Nad Toilers Party (TNT) 21909
1951 Cuddapah Eswara Reddi Yeddula Communist Party Of India (CPI) 18467
1951 Dharamapuri N. Satyanathan Independent (IND) 4646
1951 Dindigul Ammu Swaminathan Indian National Congress (INC) 12332
1951 Eluru K. Subha Rao Communist Party Of India (CPI) 23151
1951 Erode Balakrishnan Indian National Congress (INC) 15181
1951 Gudivada K. Gopala Rao Communist Party Of India (CPI) 55752
1951 Guntur S. V. Laxmi Narasimham Independent (IND) 17517
1951 Kakinada Chelikani Venkata Rama Rao Communist Party Of India (CPI) 26361
1951 Kancheepuram A. Krishnaswami Common Weal Party (CWL) 22509
1951 Kozhikode Achuthan Damodaran Menon Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 27454
1951 Krishnagiri C. R. Narasimhan Indian National Congress (INC) 6194
1951 Kumbakonam C. Ramaswamy Mudaliar Indian National Congress (INC) 33309
1951 Kurnool H. Sitharama Reddy Indian National Congress (INC) 13013
1951 Madras T. T. Krishnamachari Indian National Congress (INC) 16177
1951 Madurai S. Balasubramaniam Indian National Congress (INC) 5817
1951 Malappuram B. Pocker Madras State Muslim League Party (ML) 16976
1951 Masulipatnam Sanka Butehikottaiah Communist Party Of India (CPI) 46851
1951 Mayuram K. Ananda Nambiar Communist Party Of India (CPI) 9654
1951 Nandyal Seshagiri Rao Independent (IND) 6604
1951 Narasaraopet Chapalamadugu Ramiah Chowdry Independent (IND) 29936
1951 Nellore Bezwada Ramachandra Reddy Independent (IND) 1787
1951 Ongole M. Nanadass Independent (IND) 26180
1951 Parvathipuram N. Rama Seshiah Independent (IND) 11845
1951 Pathapatnam V. V. Giri Indian National Congress (INC) 6395
1951 Penukonda K. S. Raghavachari Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 24310
1951 Perambalur V. Boorarangaswami Pandayachi The Tamil Nad Toilers Party (TNT) 18889
1951 Periyakulam A/ Sakthivadivel Gounder Indian National Congress (INC) 32884
1951 Pollachi Damodaram Indian National Congress (INC) 46661
1951 Ponnani Kelappan Koyhapali Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 9763
1951 Pudukkottai K. M. Vallatharsu Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 13111
1951 Rajahmundry Kaneti Mohana Rao Communist Party Of India (CPI) 1375
1951 Ramanathapuram V. Vr. N. Ar. Nagappa Chettiar Indian National Congress (INC) 64992
1951 Salem S. V. Ramaswami Indian National Congress (INC) 10865
1951 Sankaranainarkoil M. Sankarapandian Indian National Congress (INC) 4118
1951 South Kanara (North) U. Srinivasa Mallyya Indian National Congress (INC) 11854
1951 South Kanara South B. Shiva Rao Indian National Congress (INC) 8841
1951 Srikakulam Boddapalli Rajagopala Rao Independent (IND) 9399
1951 Srivaikuntam A. V. Thomas Indian National Congress (INC) 42422
1951 Srivilliputtur K. Kamaraj Nadar Indian National Congress (INC) 26994
1951 Tanjore R. Venkataraman Indian National Congress (INC) 5007
1951 Tellicherry N. Damodaran Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (KMPP) 36301
1951 Tenali Kotha Raghuramiah Indian National Congress (INC) 1388
1951 Tindivanam A. Jayaraman The Tamil Nad Toilers Party (TNT) 5898
1951 Tiruchengode S. K. Baby Alias Kandaswami Independent (IND) 16691
1951 Tiruchirapalli E. Mathuram Independent (IND) 17177
1951 Tirunelvali Thanu Pillai Indian National Congress (INC) 14206
1951 Tirupathi M. Ananthasayanam Ayyanagar Indian National Congress (INC) 6037
1951 Tiruppur T. S. Avinashilingam Chettiar Indian National Congress (INC) 26885
1951 Tiruvallur Margatham Chandrasekar Indian National Congress (INC) 19925
1951 Vellore Muthukrishnan Indian National Congress (INC) 21294
1951 Vijayavada Harindranath Chatopadhyya Independent (IND) 74924
1951 Visahkapatnam Lanka Sundaram Independent (IND) 16616
1951 Vizianagaram Kandala Subramaniam Socialist Party (SP) 84555
1951   Wandiwah Munisami Common Weal Party (CWL) 27513
1951 Manipur Inner Manipur Jogeswor Singh  Indian National Congress (INC) 9718
1951   Outer manipur Rishang Socialist Party (SP) 5354
1951 Mysore Bangalore North N. Keshavaiengar Indian National Congress (INC) 58847
1951 Bangalore South T. Madiah Gowda Indian National Congress (INC) 44185
1951 Chitaldrug S. Nijalingappa  Indian National Congress (INC) 79152
1951 Hassan Chickmagalur H. Siddananjappa Indian National Congress (INC) 61272
1951 Kolar Doddathimmiah Indian National Congress (INC) 31442
1951 Mandya M. K. Sivananjappa Indian National Congress (INC) 39117
1951 Mysore N. Rachiah Indian National Congress (INC) 13028
1951 Shimoga K. G. Wodeyar Indian National Congress (INC) 55271
1951   Tumkur C. R. Basappa Indian National Congress (INC) 68840
1951 Orissa Balasore Kanhu Charan Jena Indian National Congress (INC) 53338
1951 Bargarh Ghanshyam Das Thirani Independent (IND) 4784
1951 Cuttack Harekrishna Mahtab Indian National Congress (INC) 49811
1951 Dhenkanal West Cuttack Niranjan Jena Indian National Congress (INC) 37759
1951 Ganjam South Bijoy Chandra Das Communist Party Of India (CPI) 32478
1951 Ghumsur Umacharan Patnaik Independent (IND) 18574
1951 Jajpur Keonjhar Bhubananda Das Indian National Congress (INC) 20585
1951 Kalahandi Bolangir Giridhari Bhoi All India Gantantra Parishad (GP) 10262
1951 Kendrapara Nityananda Kanungo Indian National Congress (INC) 38052
1951 Khurda Lingraj Misra Indian National Congress (INC) 25717
1951 Mayurbhanj (ST) Ramchandra Majhi Indian National Congress (INC) 11160
1951 Nowrangpur Ponnada Subarao All India Gantantra Parishad (GP) 1778
1951 Puri Lokanath Misra Indian National Congress (INC) 16268
1951 Rayagada Phulbani (ST) T. Sangana Indian National Congress (INC) 0
1951 Sambalpur Natabar Pandey All India Gantantra Parishad (GP) 33338
1951   Sundargarh (ST) Sibnarayan Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 5338
1951 Patiala & East Punjab States Union Kapurthala Bhatinda Hukam Singh  Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 23444
1951 Mohindergarh Hira Singh  Indian National Congress (INC) 20791
1951 Patiala Ram Partap  Indian National Congress (INC) 22604
1951   Sangrur Ranjit Singh  Independent (IND) 13818
1951 Punjab Ambala Simla Tek Chand Indian National Congress (INC) 44383
1951 Amritsar Gurmukh Singh Musaffar Indian National Congress (INC) 32210
1951 Fazilka Sirsa Atma Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 20167
1951 Ferozepore Ludhiana Lal Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 675
1951 Gurdaspur Teja Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 21688
1951 Gurgaon Thakar Das Indian National Congress (INC) 76654
1951 Hissar Achint Ram Indian National Congress (INC) 29971
1951 Hoshiarpur Diwan Chand Indian National Congress (INC) 35145
1951 Jhajjar Rewari Ghamandi Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 3932
1951 Jullundur Amar Nath Indian National Congress (INC) 34458
1951 Kangra Hem Raj Indian National Congress (INC) 74358
1951 Karnal Subhadra Joshi Indian National Congress (INC) 51786
1951 Nawan Shahr Baldev Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 42661
1951 Rohtak Ranbir Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 26372
1951   Tarn Taran Surjit Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 23363
1951 Rajasthan Alwar Sobha Ram  Indian National Congress (INC) 69650
1951 Banswara Dungarpur (ST) Bhikha Bhai  Indian National Congress (INC) 42863
1951 Barmer Jalore Bhawani Singh Independent (IND) 44493
1951 Bharatpur Sawaimadhopur Girraj Sharan Singh  Independent (IND) 19996
1951 Bhilwara Hari Ram  Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad (RRP) 13201
1951 Bikaner Churu Maharaja Karni Singh Independent (IND) 63699
1951 Chittor Umashanker All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh (BJS) 6599
1951 Ganganagar Jhunjhunu Panna Lal  Indian National Congress (INC) 10300
1951 Jaipur Daulat Mal  Indian National Congress (INC) 13784
1951 Jaipur Sawaimadhopur Ram Karan Joshi  Indian National Congress (INC) 30859
1951 Jodhpur Hanwant Singh  Independent (IND) 101816
1951 Kotab Bundi Chandra Sen  Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad (RRP) 17140
1951 Kotah Jhalawar Nemichand Kasilwal  Indian National Congress (INC) 2659
1951 Nagaur Pali Gajadhar Independent (IND) 14465
1951 Sikar Nand Lal  Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad (RRP) 4185
1951 Sirohi Pali Ajit Singh Independent (IND) 62845
1951 Tonk Panna Lal Kaushik  Indian National Congress (INC) 18557
1951   Udaipur Balwant Singh  Indian National Congress (INC) 3570
1951 Saurashtra Gohilwad Mehta Balwantrai Gopalji  Indian National Congress (INC) 57546
1951 Gohilwad Sorath Shah Chimanlal Chakubhai Indian National Congress (INC) 96455
1951 Halar Major Gen. M. S. Himatsinhji  Indian National Congress (INC) 0
1951 Madhya Saurashtra Joshi Jethalal Harikrishna Indian National Congress (INC) 56237
1951 Sorath Nathiwani Narendra  Indian National Congress (INC) 76261
1951   Zalawad Parikh Rasiklal Umedchand  Indian National Congress (INC) 67383
1951 Travancore Cochin Alleppey P. T. Punnose  Independent (IND) 76380
1951 Chirayinkil V. Parameswaran Nair Independent (IND) 16904
1951 Crangannur K. T. Achyuthan  Indian National Congress (INC) 21608
1951 Ernakulam A. M. Thomas  Indian National Congress (INC) 1736
1951 Kottayam C. P. Mathew  Indian National Congress (INC) 56347
1951 Meenachil P. T. Chacko  Indian National Congress (INC) 50350
1951 Nagercoil A. Nesamony  Travancore Tamil Nad Congress Party (TTC) 72115
1951 Quilon Cum Mavelikara Sreekantan Nair  Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 26223
1951 Thiruvella Mathen C. P.  Indian National Congress (INC) 68899
1951 Trichure Iyyunni Chalakka  Indian National Congress (INC) 13938
1951   Trivandrum Annie Mascarene  Independent (IND) 0
1951 Tripura Tripura East Dasaratha Deb  Communist Party Of India (CPI) 13216
1951   Tripura West Birendra Chandra Dutt Communist Party Of India (CPI) 42605
1951 Uttar Pradesh Agra District (East) Raghubir Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 22512
1951 Agra District (West) Achal Singh Seth Indian National Congress (INC) 56299
1951 Aligarh District Nardeo Ji Indian National Congress (INC) 5616
1951 Allahabad Distt (East) Cum
Jaunpur Distt (West)		 Jawahar Lal Nehru Indian National Congress (INC) 51871
1951 Allahabad Distt (West) Sri Prakasa Indian National Congress (INC) 36682
1951 Almora District (North East) Devi Datt Indian National Congress (INC) 30795
1951 Azamgarh District (East) Cum Ballia District (West) Algu Rai Shastri Indian National Congress (INC) 7263
1951 Azamgarh District (West) Vishwa Nath Indian National Congress (INC) 18832
1951 Bahraich District (East) Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Indian National Congress (INC) 25465
1951 Bahraich District (West) Jogendra Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 9720
1951 Ballia District (East) Murli Manohar Independent (IND) 6431
1951 Banaras District (Central) Raghunath Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 39317
1951 Banaras District (East) Tribhuan Narain Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 37715
1951 Banda District Cum
Fatehpur District		 Shive Dayal Indian National Congress (INC) 18858
1951 Bareilly District (South) Satish Chandra Indian National Congress (INC) 36673
1951 Basti District (North) Udai Shanker Dubey Indian National Congress (INC) 105510
1951 Basti Distt Central (East)
Cum Gorakhpur Distt (West)		 Ram Shanker Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 24123
1951 Bijnor District (South) Nemi Saran Indian National Congress (INC) 31498
1951 Budaun District (West) Badan Sing Indian National Congress (INC) 26233
1951 Bulandshahr District Balmiki Kanhaiya Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 42649
1951 Dehra Dun Distt Cum Bijnor Distt (North West) Cum Saharanpur
District (West)		 Mahavir Tyagi Indian National Congress (INC) 95669
1951 Deoria District (East) Ram Ji Socialist Party (SP) 26161
1951 Deoria District (South) Sarayu Indian National Congress (INC) 16370
1951 Deoria District (West) Bishwa Nath Indian National Congress (INC) 36635
1951 Etah Disctict North East
Cum Budaun Distt (East)		 Raghubir Sahai Indian National Congress (INC) 22378
1951 Etah District (Central) Rohan Lal Chaturvedi Indian National Congress (INC) 29585
1951 Etah Distt (West) Cum Mainpuri Distt (West) Cum Mathura
District (East)		 Digamber Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 63079
1951 Faizabad Distt (North West) Panna Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 18455
1951 Farrukhabad District
(North)		 Mool Chand Dube Indian National Congress (INC) 48085
1951 Garhwal Distt (East) Cum Moradabad Distt (North East) Bhaktadarshan Indian National Congress (INC) 45330
1951 Garhwal Distt (West) Cum Tehri Garhwal Distt Cum Bijnor Distt
(North)		 Maharani Sahiba Kamlendu Mati Shah Independent (IND) 13982
1951 Ghazipur District (West) Har Prasad Indian National Congress (INC) 13376
1951 Ghazipur Distt (East) Cum Ballia District South (West) Ram Nagina Socialist Party (SP) 402
1951 Gonda District (East) Cum
Basti District (West)		 Kesho Deo Malviya Indian National Congress (INC) 39265
1951 Gonda District (North) Chowdhari Hyder Husain Indian National Congress (INC) 20841
1951 Gonda District (West) Nayar Shakuntala Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) 18219
1951 Gorakhpur District (North) Hari Shanker Prasad Indian National Congress (INC) 34810
1951 Gorakhpur District (South) Sinhasan Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 31772
1951 Gorakhpur District
(Central)		 Dasrath Pd. Divedi Indian National Congress (INC) 94391
1951 Hamirpur District Mannu Lal Duvedi Indian National Congress (INC) 4144
1951 Hardoi Distt (North West)
Cum Farrukhabad Distt
(East) Cum Shahjanpur Distt
(South)		 Bashir Husain Zaidi Indian National Congress (INC) 18457
1951 Jalaun Distt Cum Etawah Distt (West) Cum Jhansi Distt (North) Lotan Ram Indian National Congress (INC) 30234
1951 Jaunpur District (East) Birbal Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 19311
1951 Jhansi District (South) Dhulekar Raghunath Indian National Congress (INC) 64311
1951 Kanpur District Central Hari Har Nath Shastri Indian National Congress (INC) 71177
1951 Kanpur District South Cum Etawah District Bal Krishna Sharma Indian National Congress (INC) 26590
1951 Kanpur Distt North Cum Farrukhabad Distt South V. N. Tiwari Indian National Congress (INC) 28916
1951 Lucknow District Central Vijai Laxmi Pandit Indian National Congress (INC) 67652
1951 Lucknow Distt Cum Bara
Banki Distt		 Ganga Devi Indian National Congress (INC) 13064
1951 Mainpuri District (East) Badshah Gupta Indian National Congress (INC) 38471
1951 Mathura District (West) Krishna Chandra Indian National Congress (INC) 18261
1951 Meerut District (North East) Shah Nawaz Khan Indian National Congress (INC) 89152
1951 Meerut District (South) Krishna Chandra Sharma Indian National Congress (INC) 89699
1951 Meerut District (West) Khushi Ram Sharma Indian National Congress (INC) 79050
1951 Mirzapur District Cum
Banaras District (West)		 Rup Narain Indian National Congress (INC) 13837
1951 Moradabad District (Central) Hifzul Rehman Indian National Congress (INC) 46973
1951 Moradabad District (West) Ram Saran Indian National Congress (INC) 33092
1951 Muzaffarnagar District (South) Tripathi Hira Ballabh Indian National Congress (INC) 73995
1951 Naini Tal Distt Cum Almora Distt (South West) Cum Bareilly
Distt (North)		 C. D. Pande Indian National Congress (INC) 19486
1951 Pilibhit Distt Cum Bareilly Distt (East) Mukund Lal Agarwala Indian National Congress (INC) 26492
1951 Pratapgarh Distt (East) Munishwar Dutt Upadhyaya Indian National Congress (INC) 54150
1951 Pratapgarh Distt (West) Cum
Rae Bareli Distt (East)		 Feroze Gandhi Indian National Congress (INC) 19084
1951 Rampur District Cum Bareilly District (West) Abul Kalam Azad Indian National Congress (INC) 34753
1951 Saharanpur Distt (West) Cum Muzaffer Nagar Distt (North) Sunder Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 2045
1951 Shajahanpur Distt (North)
Cum Kheri Distt (East)		 Rameshwar Prasad Nevatia Indian National Congress (INC) 19409
1951 Sitapur Distt Cum Kheri
Distt (West)		 Pragi Lal Indian National Congress (INC) 6176
1951 Sultanpur District (South) B. V. Keskar Indian National Congress (INC) 49832
1951 Sultanpur Distt (North) Cum
Faizabad Distt (South West)		 M. A. Kazmi Indian National Congress (INC) 18767
1951   Unnao District Cum Rae
Bareli Distt (West) Cum
Hardoi District (South East)		 Vishamabher Daya L Indian National Congress (INC) 3342
1951 Vindhya Pradesh Chhatarpur Datia Tikamgarh Ram Sahai Tiwari  Indian National Congress (INC) 1337
1951 Rewa Rajbhan Singh  Indian National Congress (INC) 3301
1951 Satna Upadhiya S. D. Indian National Congress (INC) 31701
1951   Shahdol Sidhi Bhagwan Dutta Shastri Socialist Party (SP) 4777
1951 West Bengal Bankura Jagannath Koley Indian National Congress (INC) 12619
1951 Barrackpore Das Ramananda Indian National Congress (INC) 51504
1951 Basirhat Chakravartty Renu Communist Party Of India (CPI) 22970
1951 Berhampore Tridib Chaudhuri Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 28393
1951 Birbhum Anil Kumar Chanda Indian National Congress (INC) 7012
1951 Burdwan Atulla Ghose Indian National Congress (INC) 17464
1951 Calcutta North East Hirendra Nath Mukherjee Communist Party Of India (CPI) 35790
1951 Calcutta North West Meghnath Shah Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 22956
1951 Calcutta South East Syama Prosad Mookerjee All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh (BJS) 20982
1951 Calcutta South West Ashim Krishna Dutt Indian National Congress (INC) 34198
1951 Contai Dass, Basanta Kumar Indian National Congress (INC) 127
1951 Diamond Harbour Basu Kamal Communist Party Of India (CPI) 2311
1951 Ghatal Chowdhury Nikunja Behari Communist Party Of India (CPI) 4519
1951 Hooghly N. C. Chatterjee Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) 4900
1951 Howrah Santosh Kumar Dutta Indian National Congress (INC) 1766
1951 Kalna Katwa Jonab Abdus Sattar Indian National Congress (INC) 21891
1951 Malda Surendra Mohan Ghose Indian National Congress (INC) 41933
1951 Midnapore Jhargram Bandopadhyaya Durga Charan All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh (BJS) 45508
1951 Murshidabad Muhammed Khuda Bukhsh Indian National Congress (INC) 72231
1951 Nabadwip Lakshmi Kanta Maitra Indian National Congress (INC) 39521
1951 North Bengal Upendra Nath Barman Indian National Congress (INC) 14014
1951 Santipur Arun Chandra Guha Indian National Congress (INC) 54194
1951 Serampore Tusar Kanti Chattopadhyaya Communist Party Of India (CPI) 8936
1951 Tamluk Samanta, Satish Chandra Indian National Congress (INC) 17769
1951 Uluberia Satyaban Roy Indian National Congress (INC) 7398
1951   West Dinajpur Susil Ranjan Chattopadhyay Indian National Congress (INC) 28232
Grand Total         12924470
