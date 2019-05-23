1st Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha: General Elections results, winners list: In Odisha, general elections to the first Lok Sabha or the Lok Sabha Elections 1952 after independence were held between October 25, 1951, and February 21, 1952, and the 1st Lok Sabha was constituted on April 17, 1952. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 364 out of 489 Lok Sabha seats and Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of the country while Congress leader Harekrushna Mahatab became the first chief ministers of Odisha. Then, Nabakrushna Choudhury became the chief ministers of Odisha. During 1951-52, the Congress won 11 seats while the GP managed to bag 6 seats out of total 20 seats. The government completed its full tenure of five years and was dissolved on April 4, 1957.

The Orissa (now Odisha) province was formed on April 1, 1936. Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Narayan Deo, the then king of Paralakhemundi ruled the province till July 1937. Then, the All India Congress Party leader Biswanath Das took over the charges of the province for two more years and again it fell into the hands of the Narayan Deo.

Lok Sabha Elections 1952: Winners list of Odisha

