1st Lok Sabha Elections Assam: The General Elections 1951 results, winners list: The first Lok Sabha Elections in Assam was a significant event for all the people of the state which took place in the year 1951. The state had 10 Lok Sabha seats in the 1st Lok Sabha for which elections were conducted. Lok Priya Gopinath Bordoloi became the first Chief Minister of Assam and later Bishnu Ram Medhi preceded Bordoloi to become the CM of the state. Indian National Congress (INC) swept the 1st Lok Sabha Elections in 1951 in Assam by winning 9 out of the total 10 seats.

From Autonomous Districts constituency, Bonily Khongmen representing Indian National Congress (INC) won the 1st Lok Sabha elections with 26339 votes, Beliram Das of INC won the seat from Barpeta, Jonab Amjad Ali from Socialist Party (SP) won from Goalpara Garo Hills constituency. Other winners of INC included The 1st Lok Sabha was dissolved on April 4, 1957.

The general elections nationwide were held from October 25, 1951, which extended till February 21, 1952. Moreover, state assembly elections were also conducted simultaneously. In the 1st general elections, a total of 53 parties and 533 independents contested. There were 489 Lok Sabha seats. The Indian National Congress managed to bag 45% of the total votes in the general elections in 1952.