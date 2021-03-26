The first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam is all set to begin on on Saturday, March 27. Ahead of the polling, take a look of key constituencies, key faces in fray and what the key issues dominating these elections.

Ahead of the commencement of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam on Saturday, we bring to you a list of key constituencies, key faces and key issues, so that you can participate in one of the biggest democratic exercises in the world and elect your leader. In a broader sense, it will be worth witnessing if BJP would be able lead a saffron wave in these states. All eyes are particular on West Bengal, one of the hotbeds of Indian politics in past few months due to an intense electoral battle between BJP and TMC.

In West Bengal, BJP ran an intense campaign with all the party bigwigs including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, and Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty stepping down to interact with the voters of West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee too left no stone unturned to make emotional appeals to retain the loyal voter base.

In the first phase of elections, particularly in West Bengal, the voting will take place in constituencies like Purulia, Baghmundi, Kharagpur, Medinipur, Khejuri, Chhatna, Domjur, Kanthi Uttar and Kanthi Dakshin.

Here is a list of the key faces at fray in Bengal:

Purulia: Sudip Mukharjee (BJP) Vs Sujoy Banerjee (TMC) VS Partha Prathim Banerjee (Cong)

Baghmundi: Sushanta Mahato (TMC) Vs Ashutosh Mahato (AJSU) Vs Nepal Mahata (Cong)

Kharagpur: Dinen Roy (TMC) vs Tapan Bhuiya (BJP) vs SK. Saddam Ali ( CPI (M))

Medinipur: June Malia (TMC) Vs Shamit Dash (BJP) vs Tarun Kumar Ghosh (CPI (M))

Khejuri: Partha Pratim Das (TMC) Vs Santanu Pramanik (BJP) Vs Higmanshu Das (CPI(M))

Chhatna: Falguni Mukherjee (RSP) Vs Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay (BJP) Vs Subashish Batabyal (AITC)

Domjur: Kalyanendu Ghosh (AITC) Vs Uttam Bera (CPIM)

Kanthi Uttar: Sumita Sinha (BJP) Vs Sutanu Maity (CPI-M) Tarun Kumar Jana (AITC)

Kanthi Dakshin: Anurup Panda (CPI) Vs Arup Kumar Das (BJP) Jyotirmoy Kar (AITC)

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, Atul Bora, and Keshav Mahant are among the prominent candidates in Assam’s first phase. In Assam, elections will be conducted in three three phases: the first on March 27, the second on April 1, and the third on April 6. The counting will take place on May 2nd.

Here is a list of the key faces at fray in Assam:

1. Sibsagar: Subhramitra Gogoi (INC) Vs Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP)

2. Titabar: Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (INC) Vs Hemanta Kalitha (BJP) Vs Sailendra Kumar Hazarika (AJP) Vs Dilip Gogoi (Independent Candidate)

3. Bokakhat: Atul Bora (AGP) Vs Mridul Saikia (OTH)

4. Majuli: Rajib Lochan Pegu (INC) Vs Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)

5. Gohpur: Ripun Bora (INC) Vs Utpal Borah (BJP)

Key Poll Issues: The key poll issues in West Bengal are corruption, nepotism, identity politics, women empowerment and economic development. Meanwhile, the issues dominating the elections in Assam include Illegal migration, pertaining to CAA, local pride and development of Assam’s tea community.