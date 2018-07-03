At least 2 people have lost their lives and 4 others are seriously injured after a landslide occurred in Baltal region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday evening.

In an unfortunate incident, at least 2 Amarnath pilgrims people have lost their lives and 4 others have been injured after a landslide which occurred Baltal, a region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Baltal is a place by pilgrims for camping and resting. It is situated around 15 kms towards north of Sonamarg near Sind River, Zojila pass in Jammu and Kashmir.

#UPDATE Two dead and four injured in landslide near Brarimarg on Baltal route to Amarnath. Rescue teams at the spot. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

Updating …

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More