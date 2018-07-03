In an unfortunate incident, at least 2 Amarnath pilgrims people have lost their lives and 4 others have been injured after a landslide which occurred Baltal, a region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Baltal is a place by pilgrims for camping and resting. It is situated around 15 kms towards north of Sonamarg near Sind River, Zojila pass in Jammu and Kashmir.
#UPDATE Two dead and four injured in landslide near Brarimarg on Baltal route to Amarnath. Rescue teams at the spot. #JammuAndKashmir
