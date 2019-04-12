2 armed forces veterans say they didn't sign letter to President Ram Nath Kovind against armed forces' politicisation: The Congress said the 150 veterans, including General (Retd) SF Rodrigues and IAF Air Chief Marshal (Retd) NC Suri, had signed the document lamenting the politicisation of the armed forces in the country. The two veterans have denied they ever signed such a letter and the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said it has got no such letter.

Reports of over 150 veterans of the country’s armed forces had written to President Ram Nath Kovind, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressing their fears at the use of the armed forces as a tool to further political agendas ran into an unseemly controversy with two senior officers said to be signatories to the letter denying signing it.

The letter mentioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling the armed forces Modiji ki sena and the use of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s photograph in poll campaigns and publicity material. The letter is said to have been signed by 3 former Chiefs of Army Staff, 4 former Chiefs of Naval Staff and a former Indian Air Force chief. Among the three former Army chiefs, the first one mentioned is General (retired) SF Rodrigues, who has denied signing such a statement. Similarly, former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal (retired) NC Suri has denied being a signatory though the list names him. The other two army chiefs being General (retired) Deepak Kapoor and General (retired) Shankar Roy Chowdhury.

And an important signatory, ex-IAF chief NC Suri says he hasn’t signed any such letter, reports @manupubby. What’s going on? https://t.co/scyYcwoH9j — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 12, 2019

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also denied that they have got such a letter to the President. The comments made by the UP CM had drawn the Election Commission’s reprimand for the statement. The veterans’ letter notes the EC’s censure doesn’t seem to have worked on the ground.

And now former Army chief General SF Rodrigues denies signing this letter — he’s the first name on the list! Amazing. pic.twitter.com/Q3UlGc7TSs — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 12, 2019

The campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has seen several instances where the pictures of Varthaman and IAF jets strafing Pakistan’s Balakot have been made publicity material by both the BJP and the Congress. Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari has been spotted in army fatigues and for the Congress, star-politician Urmila Matondkar’s campaign is said to have made use of Varthaman’s picture.

Interesting. Another signatory (a service chief) confirmed to me that he signed it. — Nitin Pai (@acorn) April 12, 2019

General Chowdhury told a TV channel that political parties should keep the armed forces apolitical and not involve them in partisan roles. The BJP’s sitting Ghaziabad MP General VK Singh was also chief of the Indian Army.

On the matter of the veterans' letter to the President – the officers who collected the signatures have confirmed they have emailed endorsements from -all- the signatories. They have conveyed this document as a reminder to the two Chiefs, who may clarify. @ShivAroor @manupubby — Raghu Karnad (@rkarnad) April 12, 2019

