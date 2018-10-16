Two Congress Goa MLAs Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar will be joining BJP today. The move has come after the two MLAs met BJP president Amit Shah. Reports say that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar cabinet minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane is the man behind this political reshuffle.

In a latest political shake-up in Goa, two Congress MLAs have said that they will be joining the BJP today. The development has come after the two MLAs met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi. Congress MLAs Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar, who were confronted by media yesterday night, did not give any hint that they will be joining the Modi party. However, speaking to a news agency on Tuesday, one of the MLAs, Subhash Shirodkar said that they will be joining BJP and added that they expect 2-3 more legislators will also join the party in the days to come.

Speaking to media on Monday night amid rumours that they will be joining the BJP, Dayanand Sopte had said that he was going for a business trip while Subhash Shirodkar also dodged the question saying that if he will join the Amit Shah party then people will know about it.

Reports say that Goa cabinet minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane is the man who has convinced two Congress MLAs to resign from the party and join the BJP. Rumours also hint that Rane’s has done as a bargain deal with his party to take him ahead in the race of becoming the Goa chief minister.

Meanwhile, Congress leader A Chellakumar amid reports that two of his party MLAs were going to join the BJP had said that he was assured by both the lawmakers that they will not resign from the party but the reality is completely different.

Ever since Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is being treated for a pancreatic ailment, reports of his government being unstable have surfaced quite often, therefore, in order to maintain the numbers in the legislative assembly, BJP is acting aggressively to the state. However, it’s another blow for the Congress party which has been mulling ways to form the government in Goa.

