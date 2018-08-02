Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter after they fired upon the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Thursday, August 2. The bodies of the duo have been recovered along with their weapons. After the incident, internet services have been shut down in the district.

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in an encounter near a check-post in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, August 2, after they fired upon the Amry, according to Director General of Police SP Vaid. An INSAS rifle, which was earlier snatched from a policeman on Tuesday this week at the Kandhar area of Maidanpora, Lolab, was also seized from them, the police said.

The gun battle erupted at Khumriyal Lolab, Srinagar, when the security forces launched a search operation after receiving a tip-off about terrorists’ presence in the region. According to a report published by the kashmirlife.net, the 2 terrorists have been identified as Bilal Shah from Shart Muqam and Zahoor Ahmad from Kalaroos Kupwara.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with J&K Police/ SF in Lolab Kupwara few minutes back. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 2, 2018

The development came after SP Vaid shared the news on his official Twitter account. After the incident, internet services have been shut down in the district. Media reports say services have been suspended in order to prevent law and order situation after the killing of the 2 terrorists.

No collateral damaged was witnessed during the encounter and the police have registered a case and a probe is underway, a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the 2 former coalition partners, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and BJP have been at loggerheads after the much dramatic split. Currently, the state is under Governor’s rule, NN Vohra.

