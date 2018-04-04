At least 2 jawans were mowed down by CRPF vehicle after stone pelters attacked the paramilitary force vehicle in Hillar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kokernag. The victim jawans have been identified as personnel of CRPF 164 Battalion Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani. To maintain the law and order, additional forces have been sent to the spot. In a similar incident being reported from Shopian, terrorists hurled grenade on a police-CRPF post.

Two days after encounters in Shopian and Anantnag district, at least 2 CRPF jawans were mowed down by CRPF vehicle after stone pelters attacked the paramilitary force vehicle. The incident took place on late Wednesday at Hillar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kokernag, near 85 km from the state capital Srinagar. Following stone pelting by locals, a paramilitary force vehicle’s run over 2 CRPF jawans after its driver lost control. Following the incident, they were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared both of them dead.

The victim jawans have been identified as personnel of CRPF 164 Battalion Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani were riding a motorcycle. To maintain the law and order, additional forces were sent to the spot. Kashmir police tweeted, ” CRPF vehicle pelted upon at Hillar, Kokernag with the result Driver lost control and met with an accident. Two CRPF personals died on spot and injuries to others. Officers on spot.” Police has registered a case in the matter and started its investigation. According to the news agency, ANI, in a similar incident, terrorists hurled grenade on a police-CRPF post in Shopian’s Keegan village. The security personnel retailed with firing.

#UPDATE: 2 CRPF personnel of 164 Battalion lost their lives when their motorcycle was hit by CRPF truck after the driver lost control of the vehicle which came under stone pelting. 3 personnel injured. pic.twitter.com/qFCyopS0qY — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

2 days ago, at least 20 terrorists and 3 jawans killed after fierce gunbattles between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts. The gunfights were begun after midnight at Draggad and Kachdoora villages of the district. According to the earlier reports, the police began the operation at around 2am. The 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the army and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir had trapped around 2-3 militants in the Kachdoora area. Similarly, 2-4 militants have been engaged by 3 RR and 44 RR of army, 14 Bn CRPF and SOG Shopian in Dragad Sugan.

