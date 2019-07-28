Two persons killed and two others injured as Honda City crashes into a road divider on Sunday around 5.40 am. The accident took place on the Ring road near Surya Nagar between Anand Vihar railway station and Dilshad Garden.

Two persons have been killed and two others were injured after a car hit an electric pole in high speed in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area on Sunday.

The accident took place at 5.40am on Sunday at Surya Nagar on the Ring Road between Anand Vihar railway station and Dilshad Garden. Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said, A Honda City car has been found in a damaged condition and railing and an electric pole uprooted from the road divider.

The deceased passengers have been identified as Prabhjot Singh, from North Delhi’s Malkaganj and Rubel, 20 (police couldn’t find her address yet). The injured passengers were Arshpreet Kaur, 19, Haryana’s Sirsa and Keshav, 21, from Kamla Nagar in north Delhi.

The injured passengers had been taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for treatment.

After primary investigation, it has been learnt that Keshav and Prabhjot were going for a joy ride with two female friends.

A senior police officer said, the car was overspeeding and due to that it has lost its control.

However, the traffic police warned people not to speed in early morning hours, especially when raining, due to poor visibility and low situational awareness levels of drivers.

