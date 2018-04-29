Two NCP workers Yogesh Ralebhat and Rakesh Ralebhat shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Reportedly, the duo was sitting at the tea shop in Jamner area when the attack took place. The reason behind the killing is still not known to the police. A probe has also been initiated into the case. The incident took place just a few days after 2 Shiv Sena leaders named Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube were also shot dead by an unknown man in the region.

In yet another shocking incident, 2 two workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Maharashtra’s Ahmedanagar district. Reportedly, the incident took place on Saturday evening when both the victims identified as Yogesh Ralebhat and Rakesh Ralebhat were sitting at a tea stall located in Jamner’s area. The police said that attackers on a bike shot 8 bullets from a countrymade small firearm at the 2 NCP workers. Soon, both the victims were rushed to Ahmednagar hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. A police investigation has also been initiated into the gruesome case.

The incident comes just a few days after 2 Shiv Sena leaders named Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Anand Thube (40) were shot dead in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. The Sena leaders were shot at just a few hours after the result of a civic bypoll in the region was announced. According to a report, the local police have arrested a suspected shooter, identified as NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap and 2 more people in connection with the murder. Reportedly, the motorcycle-borne assailants shot the victims in Shahunagar area of Ahmednagar’s Kedgaon at around 5:15 pm.

Supporters of Jagtap allegedly vandalised the office of Ahmednagar superintendent of police after he was held in connection with the killings. Bhingar Camp police arrested at least 22 people for ransacking the SP’s office while 31 others are on the run, said a local police official. “When MLA Jagtap was brought to the SP office, his supporters ransacked the window panes of the office and carried their leader on their shoulders while shouting slogans,” he said.

Not only that, another Shiv Sena leader named Sachin Sawant was also shot dead by unidentified men in Kandivali’s Gokul Nagar area in Maharashtra on April 23. The victim was reportedly shot dead in the chest and was declared brought dead by the doctors of Shatabdi Hospital. Notably, Sawant was a former deputy branch head of the Shiv Sena from Kurar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App