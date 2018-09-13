The entire episode occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 02:30 pm. The officials, a sub-inspector and a constable, who are assigned in Sector 39, Noida police station, were on duty at the Amrapali police check post. When the UP Police chief's vehicle approached the check post, the two showed a callous attitude.

Two police officials were suspended on Wednesday for improper conduct and showing indiscipline while on duty in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the two policemen failed to recognise the vehicle of UP’s Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh and were in their casual self when the DGP’s car approached them.

The entire episode occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 02:30 pm. The officials, a sub-inspector and a constable, who are assigned in Sector 39, Noida police station, were on duty at the Amrapali police check post. When the UP Police chief’s vehicle approached the check post, the two showed a callous attitude.

As per sources, both the policemen were not wearing their caps while on duty and they had failed to recognise the vehicle of the DGP. During the entire episode, their approach remained casual.

Cracking the whip against the two, OP Sharma ordered the suspension of the sub-inspector and the constable for indiscipline.

Also Read: Sopore encounter: 2 terrorists gunned down, search operation underway

“The SI and the constable were not wearing their caps, which were kept in their gypsy, while they were on duty. They had failed to recognise the vehicle of the DGP and their approach was very casual during the episode. So they have been suspended for indiscipline,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma.

However, Ajay Pal Sharma dismissed the reports that the two officials had argued with the UP Police chief saying that they had recognised OP Sharma as soon as they approached his car.

DGP OP Sharma is a venerable figure in police departments having served in SPG (PM Security), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Industrial Security force (CISF). He was appointed DGP of Uttar Pradesh on January 1, 2018.

Also Read: Health Ministry bans manufacturing, sale and distribution of 328 drugs including popular painkiller Saridon

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More