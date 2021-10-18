There has been a notable spate in the killings of non-Kashmiris by Pak-sponsored terrorists. The attack brings the number of casualties of non-locals to 6 in the recent attacks on civilians in J&K.

Two non-locals were killed and one injured after terrorists fired upon them in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces cordoned off the area. “#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The attack brings the number of casualties of non-locals to 6 in the recent attacks on civilians in J&K.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. There has also been a notable spate in the killings of non-Kashmiris by Pak-sponsored terrorists. On October 16, a golgappa seller, Arvind Kumar Shah, from Bihar, and a labourer, Sagir Ahmad, from UP were killed by terrorists in Srinagar & Pulwama. Earlier this month, a street hawker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.

At least 13 terrorists have been killed in as many as nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after civilian killings, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Saturday.