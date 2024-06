In the latest update, Two paramilitary personnel were killed in action when the truck they were in was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) constructed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

The troops were members of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite anti-Maoist unit, CoBRA, according to the police.

The IED attack occurred when they were on a road-opening patrol (ROP) in a truck and motorcycle, according to police.

