Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

As many as two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. More details on the same are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan is a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway by police to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, A candlelight protest was organised by Amarnath Yatra Welfare Society on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar over the killing of three civilians by terrorists in Bandipora district. A total of three civilians including a street hawker and a businessman were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory on Tuesday.

Condemning the attacks, the Amarnath Yatra Welfare Society president Nanaji Dembi alleged the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir are not raising their voices on the incident. Speaking to ANI, the Dembi said, “We are holding a candlelight protest today from Lal Chowk over the killing of three civilians yesterday. Today I ask why the top leaders of the previous governments are silent? Why they are not raising their voice on this incident?”

Dembi further asked, “I want to ask the government that why these incidents take place in Jammu and Kashmir? Kashmiri Pandits are not safe here, why do they need to suffer every time? What have those civilians done?” “They were innocent people and were doing their jobs only. If the terrorists will kill one innocent person, then many will take birth and unite against this terrorism,” he added.

The welfare society president also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide security against terrorists in the union territory. “I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide us security in Jammu and Kashmir. Why he is not saying anything over these killings as we are not safe here,” he further said. Following the incident, the many leaders of the union territory had condemned the killings on Tuesday. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

“I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Virender Paswan and Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity. Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” reads the statement of the office of Lt Governor. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

“What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I have been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul,” tweeted Abdullah. Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing of the businessman in Srinagar.

“Condemn the killing of Shri M L Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during the peak of insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.