According to police, another terrorist has been slain in the ongoing encounter in Pulwama's Mitrigam region

According to police, another terrorist has been slain in the ongoing encounter in Pulwama’s Mitrigam region.

On Wednesday, terrorists and security forces engaged in combat in the Mitrigam region of Pulwama. Earlier in the encounter, a terrorist was killed.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated that the terrorists killed in the encounter were involved in a series of attacks on outside laborers in the district in March-April 2022.

The terrorists who were killed have been identified as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub, both of them are members of the Al Badr terror group.

According to the authority, both of them are local terrorists.

However, police found them with two AK 47 rifles.

Later, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar also stated that two-three terrorists, including a Pakistani terrorist from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) organization, were detained inside the cordon.

The operation was halted in the middle owing to civilian evacuation.