The security forces in Srinagar’s Rainawari area has encountered two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants on Wednesday. The incident took place in midnight today.

The two killed have been identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara who was a ‘C’ categorized terrorist and Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a journalist running online news portal ‘ValleyNews Service’ in Anantnag was also a ‘C’ categories terrorist.

A statement released by the IGP Kashmir in the official account of Kasmir Zone Police stated “One of the killed categorized local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media.”

Giving further information on this operation the police officials said, “Police were looking for them after two FIRs for killing civilians were filed. However, the department received some leads on Wednesday morning, and police established a cordon, during which the terrorists opened fire, resulting in an encounter.”

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar advised the journalists to follow the guidelines of Press Council of India without getting involved in any kind of anti-terrorism activities.