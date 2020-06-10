Five unidentified terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter at Sugoo area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

The terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Sugoo Hendhama area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.A senior Police officer said that two militants were killed in an ongoing operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained as gunfight is still underway.

Earlier, according to the reports a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Sugoo Hendhama. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.This is third encounter since last Sunday, 9 militants were killed in those two encounters.

