A major fire broke out in a three-storey garment factory in North East Delhi’s Kailash Nagar area on Sunday night. Reports said that at least two workers lost their lives as the fire engulfed them. A few hours after the fire embroiled the three-storey building, the fire tenders came to rescue and doused the flames. The locals, however, claimed that the fire tenders arrived late on the spot, which led to such major casualties. According to the reports, all the garments in the factory have been burnt to ashes.

According to the fire officials, the incident was reported around 11:45pm and the fire was controlled by 12:30pm. On the ground floor of the building, the factory had a godown while the first and second floor of the building was kept for the tailoring work. As the building was stuffed with the different garment’s materials, it resulted in blocking the escape routes. The panicked workers, who tried to escape through the terrace but had fallen unconscious due to the fumes.

2 people dead after a three-storey garment factory in West Delhi's Kailash Nagar area caught fire. The fire has now been doused. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/2QB566uRgs — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

As per reports, the deceased are yet to be identified by the police and the reason for the fire is to be ascertained. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway while a short-circuit is likely to be the cause of the blaze. In another such incident, a major fire broke out a house after a cooking gas cylinder exploded, leaving two dead and six injured in the accident. The fire was doused after several fire brigades got deployed.

