An FIR was filed against a Kolkata playschool in Thakurpukur after a 2-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at his playschool in Kolkata on Friday. After the matter was highlighted, the boy was sent for medical examination which later confirmed the sexual assault on the child. The police authorities took cognizance of the reports and rushed to the school to further investigate the matter. Refuting the media reports, the school authorities denied the charges.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said that the CCTV cameras installed in the school premises are non-operational as they have zero footage since June 26.

As per sources, after the boy told his parents that he wasn’t feeling good, following which they rushed him to a doctor who stated that the child was sexually assaulted. The parents of the victim later registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

