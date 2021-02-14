Today is the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack wherein 40 troops from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives. The attack incited sadness but outrage and a desire for revenge more than anything and the desire was fulfilled, when French-built Indian Mirage 2000 multirole fighter aircraft dropped bombs in terrorist training camps in Balakot on February 26.

February 14th, 2021, marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack wherein 40 troops from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the soldiers who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama after a Vehicle-bourne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), i.e. a car loaded full of explosives, drove into a bus carrying the men.

The bus was part of a 78 bus convoy transporting around 2,500 CRPF from Jammu to Srinagar. The suicide bomber went by the name of Adil Ahmad Dar, a 22-year-old who rammed a Maruti Eeco into the bus at about 3 p.m. causing the explosion and the great tragedy.

PM Modi wrote in a tweet, “Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted in honour of the 40 CRPF soldiers who died in the suicide bombing in Pulwama.

The event caused the highest number of Indian security personnel casualties in a single day in the Kashmir conflict. The attack incited sadness but outrage and a desire for revenge more than anything and the desire was fulfilled, when French-built Indian Mirage 2000 multirole fighter aircraft dropped bombs in terrorist training camps in Balakot on February 26. Although, Pakistan denied the bombs hitting any valuable targets other than some trees, their opening of the bombed area for international media after a month suggests that they swept the area clean of bodies and other debris.