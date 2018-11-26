20-month-old hit by pellet guns in Shopian Encounter on Sunday: A 20-month old identified as Hiba was hit in her eye by pellet guns on Sunday, in an encounter that took place between security forces and militants in Indian-administered Kashmir's Shopian district. The baby has been admitted to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital.

20-month-old hit by pellet guns in Shopian Encounter on Sunday: A 20-month old identified as Hiba was hit in her eye by pellet guns on Sunday, in an encounter that took place between security forces and militants in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Shopian district. The baby who was hit by pellet guns inside her residence in South Kashmir district has been admitted to Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital. While her parents are trying to distract her with chocolates and sweets following a surgery, doctors say the injury is grave and she might lose her eyesight of one eye.

Soon after the security forces gunned down 7 militants, including Hizbul Mujahideen’s district commanders of Kulgam and Shopian, clashes broke out between civilians and security personnel. Media reports said a civilian was also killed and more than 50 people were injured in the clashes which led to Hiba’s injury.

Speaking to the leading daily The Indian Express, Hiba’s mother, who hails from Kaprin – Batgund area of Shopian district-Marsala Jan said she was in her house with her two kids when the clashes broke out.

It was due to thick smoke which was caused by intense tear gas shelling that his son reportedly began complaining of breathing issues.

Following which she took her children out and 3 security personnel fired pellet guns on the mother and her kids. The mother further said that she herself got injuries on her hand due to the pellets while she was trying to save her children.

The Valley remains on edge amid panchayat polls and political crisis after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly recently saying that 2 different factions-Peoples Democratic Party and People’s Conference–staked claim to form a government in the state.

