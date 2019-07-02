Mohammad Furqan was admitted to hospital on June 21 where he was declared dead on Monday. The family claimed to have run out of money following which the hospital declared the 20-year-old dead. The family during his burial noticed movement and rushed him to the hospital.

A hospital in Uttar Pradesh declared a man dead only to find him alive ahead of his funeral. 20-year-old Mohammad Furqan was admitted to a private hospital on June 21 after an accident where he was declared dead later. His body arrived at his home in an ambulance followed by mourning and crying in the family.

Furqan’s grave was dug and his body was about to be buried just when some of the family members noticed movement. The bewildered family then took him to the hospital where he has been put on a ventilator.

Furqan’s elder brother Mohammad Irfan said the devastated family was preparing for his burial when some of them saw movement in his limbs. He added that Furqan was rushed to the Ram Monhar Lohia hospital immediately where the doctors said he was alive and put him on ventilator support.

The family had paid Rs 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when they ran out of money the hospital declared Furqan dead, claimed the elder brother.

Lucknow chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Agarwal said the matter will be thoroughly probed. While Furqan is still in critical condition but not yet brain dead. He has pulse, blood pressure and his reflexes are also working, said the doctor treating Furqan.

A day before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had lashed out at Yogi Adityanath-led government for the weakened state of safety and infrastructure in the state. The same day chief minister Adityanath had visited a hospital in Moradabad which triggered controversy after reports of journalists allegedly locked up in a room to prevent them from asking tough questions made headlines.

In response to Priyanka’s criticism, Yogi said the government was working to maintain the law and order situation in the state and that people questioning the administration were doing so for remaining in headlines.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App