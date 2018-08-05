A 25-year-old stalker murdered a 20-year-old woman in broad daylight at the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Saturday morning. The incident took place near the Regional Transport Office (RTO), where Akash Pawar, the accused stabbed Prachi Zade, the victim to death after demanding an answer to his proposal.

A 25-year-old stalker murdered a 20-year-old woman in broad daylight at the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Saturday morning, August 4, reported the Hindustan Times. The incident took place near the Regional Transport Office (RTO), where Akash Pawar, the accused stabbed Prachi Zade, the victim to death after demanding an answer to his proposal. As Prachi denied to his proposal, he stabbed her multiple times and fled the spot. Before stabbing her multiple scenes, He also threatened her saying that if she was not going to be his, he won’t let her with anyone else. He also left her bleeding on the roadside, while some of the onlookers did not try to help Zada as they were busy videographing the incident on their mobile phones.

Two of the eyewitnesses narrated the entire incident to the Police and they were the only among others who tried to take Prachi to the nearby hospital. When they were unable to stop any autorickshaw, the two eyewitnesses reached a beat marshal at Wagle Estate police station for help. The victim was then rushed to nearby Criticare Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Deputy commissioner of police D Swami said that after it was confirmed that the girl was dead, a police team was formed to catch Akash Pawar, who was later arrested from his friend’s house. The police said that since no FIR has been filed by either Zade or her family, Pawar wasn’t arrested. He has been arrested under Sections 302 (murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that Pawar was following Zade for two hours on his two-wheelers. He was carrying to knives, one in his pocket and the other in the back seat of his two-wheeler. He pulled out the knife from his pocket and stabbed Zade multiple times.

