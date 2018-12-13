2001 Parliament attack anniversary: Five armed terrorists of Pakistan supported Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire exactly on 13 December 2001. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a TV cameraperson succumbed to bullet injuries and the barbaric attack on the democratic institution was broadcast live for at least 40 minutes.

Security personnel salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001 on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

2001 Parliament attack anniversary: On the 17th anniversary of Parliament attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries on Thursday paid homage to the security personnel who were killed during the terrorist attack on Parliament in New Delhi. Five armed terrorists of Pakistan supported Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire exactly on 13 December 2001. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a TV cameraperson succumbed to bullet injuries and the barbaric attack on the democratic institution was broadcast live for at least 40 minutes.

Professor S A R Geelani, Mohammed Afzal Guru and Shaukat Hassan were named accused and arrested for their involvement in the attack and Guru was hanged at the Tihar Jail at 8 am on February 9, 2013, after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea for review of a death sentence. The then-president Pranab Mukherjee also rejected Guru’s mercy petition. Under mounting international pressure, the Pakistan government carried out a ceremonial arrest of main perpetrator Maulana Masood Azhar but released him later.



Delhi: Parliamentarians pay tribute to people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. (Photo: ANI)

Taking to Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saluted the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. The PM said their courage and heroism inspires every citizen of the country.

We salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and heroism inspires every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2018

Remembering the martyrs, President Ramnath Kovind said forces of hate and terror targeted India’s democracy and democratic values but they did not succeed.

India gratefully remembers those martyred while defending Parliament from terrorists on this day in 2001. Forces of hate and terror targeted what we cherish most — India's democracy and democratic values. They did not succeed. And we will never let them succeed #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2018

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan also paid tribute to people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

