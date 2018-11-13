2002 Gujarat riots: The following development comes to light after the Gujarat High Court had upheld the clean chit by SIT to Narendra Modi. Zakira Jafri moved to Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court had rejected her petition in the 2002 Gulberg Society massacre case.

A plea challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to PM Modi will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, November 19. the plea was filed by the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, Zakia Jafri. In the plea filed, Jafri has challenged the clean chit to Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The following development comes to light after the Gujarat High Court had upheld the clean chit by SIT to Narendra Modi. Zakira Jafri moved to Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court had rejected her petition in the 2002 Gulberg Society massacre case. The court had further directed her to approach higher courts for investigations into the case.

Earlier in 2002, at least 68 people, including Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, were killed by a mob at the Gulberg Society on February 28 in Ahmedabad. In March 2008, the Supreme Court had appointed SIT to look into the allegations made by Jafri. Following the allegations levelled against Narendra Modi, the investigating SIT interrogated PM Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat, for around nine hours 2010. Later, the SIT had given clean chit to Narendra Modi. In the final report submitted by the SIT, a clean chit was given to Modi along with 59 others who were facing the allegations.

In 2012, Jafri along with social activist Teesta Setalvad’s NGO ‘Citizen for Justice and Peace’ had moved a petition in a lower metropolitan court. Later, the court upheld the SIT’s report. In the petition filed, they had demanded that they should be accused on charges of criminal conspiracy behind the 2002 riots. The lawyers representing Jafri had claimed that the lower court ignored the Supreme Court’s guidelines and did not consider the signed statements of witnesses.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More