The Supreme Court on Monday will hear Zakia Jafri’s petition challenging the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2012. The SIT was appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the larger conspiracy in the post-Godhra riots, especially in the Gulbarg Society massacre, and was headed by former CBI Director R.K. Raghavan. In February 2012 the SIT filed a closure report stating that there was no evidence against PM Modi in the riots.

Zakia Jafri has challenged Gujarat High Court’s order rejecting her protest petition against the SIT’s closer report. The case goes back to 2006 when Jafri for the first time approached the police. The closure report was filed in a magisterial court, where she filed a protest petition immediately afterwards. However, the magisterial court had accepted the closure report and rejected her petition, this forced her to move the High Court, where her petition was subsequently dismissed in 2017.

WHO IS ZAKIA JAFRI?

Zakia is the widow of late MP and Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, who was killed along with 68 others by a mob during the 2002 riots at Gulbarg society, a middle class and upper-middle-class society in north Ahmedabad. According to several reports, a mob attacked the residents of the society, torched houses and burnt people alive in the aftermath of the Godhra train incident when 59 pilgrims were charred to death.

As per reports giving an account of what happened on February 28, 2002, parliamentarian Ehsan Jafri was killed inside his bungalow along with 68 others from the society who had taken shelter at his house after during the riots. Zakia survived the attack as she hid in a room on the first floor. In 2016, after 14 years of the massacre, a trial court convicted 24 persons, sentenced 11 to life, 10-year imprisonment to one accused and a 7-year sentence to 12. However, even the trial court in its judgement observed that the massacre was prompted by firing from Ehsan Jafri’s weapon from his bungalow, this is what Zakia says happened in self-defence after the authorities didn’t stop the rioters.

Earlier, the hearing was slated to take place on November 26, but the bench headed by A M Khanwilkar had deferred the hearing in the case by a week. It was earlier deferred by on November 19 for 7 days.

