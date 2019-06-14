Malegaon blast case 2006: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to the four accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case.

Malegaon blast case 2006: The Bombay High Court today, June 14, 2019, has granted bail to the four accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case, according to reports by a leading news agency. The accused are Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh, Rajendra Chaudhary and Manohar Narwariya. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had discharged two out of the four accused Lokesh Sharma and Dhan Singh in the 2006 Malegaon blast case three years back and now all the four have got bailed out of jail.

This is a developing story, hence more details are awaited…

Malegaon blasts case: Bombay High Court grants bail to four accused Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh, Rajendra Chaudhary, & Manohar Narwariya. — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App