Abdul Subhan Qureshi, who hails from Maharashtra, is accused of being the commander of banned terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who later with the support of other terrorists formed the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. He is also involved in various terror-related cases being probed by Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra police forces.

Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the co-founder of Indian Mujahideen (IM) and 2008 Gujarat blast accused, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday morning. The terrorist was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire. Qureshi was living with forged documents in Nepal. He came back to India to revive Indian Mujahideen, DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Special Cell, said. There was a countrywide search for Qureshi for the past many years. A few years ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on any information on the Indian Mujahideen terrorist.

Qureshi, who hails from Maharashtra, is accused of being the commander of banned terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who later with the support of other terrorists formed the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. According to reports, he is also involved in various terror-related cases being probed by Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra police forces. Qureshi had also masterminded the Gujarat serial blasts in which 56 people were killed and over 200 injured.

We have arrested India most wanted terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi who is also the founder of Indian Mujahideen. He was again trying to revive Indian Mujahideen: DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Special Cell #Delhi pic.twitter.com/lAemT8b7Er — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018

The 2008 Ahmedabad bombings were a series of 21 bomb blasts that hit Ahmedabad city on 26 July 2008, within a span of 70 minutes. The blasts were considered to be of low intensity and were similar to the Bangalore blasts, Karnataka which occurred the day before. Many television channels said that they had received an e-mail from the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen claiming responsibility for the terror attacks.

The 14-page e-mail was received by the news agencies five minutes before the explosions with the subject line: “Await 5 minutes for the revenge of Gujarat”, apparently referring to the 2002 Gujarat violence which took place after the Godhra train burning incident. The Gujarat Police arrested nine people in connection with the bombings including Mufti Abu Bashir.