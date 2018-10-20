A special National Investigation Court (NIA) court in Mumbai Saturday rejected an application by Lt Col. Purohit to remove Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act slapped against him in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court also termed the sanctions for his prosecution under UAPA as valid.

A special National Investigation Court (NIA) court in Mumbai Saturday rejected an application by Lt Col. Purohit to remove Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act slapped against him in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court also termed the sanctions for his prosecution under UAPA as valid. However, Lt Col Purohit can appeal against the court’s order within 10 days, news agency ANI reported. Both accused in Malegaon blasts – Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit – will have to face trial under UAPA law.

He had challenged Maharashtra government’s move to grant sanction for his prosecution under section 45(2) of the UAPA. Last month, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay the framing of charges against him. The court told NIA to examine if charges under UAPA can be framed against him in the case. On September 4, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a petition filed by Lt Col Purohit seeking a SIT probe in the Malegaon blasts case. However, the court had refused to interfere in the case.

Purohit, the mastermind in Malegaon blasts case, was arrested in 2018. In August 2017, the Supreme Court had granted him bail after he spent nine years in jail.

At least 6 people were killed and several injured in Malegaon blasts that took place on September 29, 2008. The ATS had filed a charge sheet against 14 right-wing extremists in the case. Twelve people including Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were arrested in connection with the case.

Last month, a former Ministry of Home Affairs under secretary RVS Mani had decided to turn a witness in Purohit’s favour in 2008 Malegaon blasts case.

