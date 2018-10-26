A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday deferred framing of charges in 2008 Malegaon blasts case till October 30, Tuesday as some of the accused were not present in the court. The court also pulled the accused for being absent during the hearing and directed the defence lawyers to make sure that all of them be present in the court on the stipulated date for framing of charges.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday deferred framing of charges in 2008 Malegaon blasts case till October 30, Tuesday as some of the accused were not present in the court. The court also pulled the accused for being absent during the hearing and directed the defence lawyers to make sure that all of them be present in the court on the stipulated date for framing of charges. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by accused Lt Col Purohit on Monday. Purohit had moved the court against the order of the special NIA court that had rejected his challenge to Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sanctions.

Meanwhile, there would be no stay on trial. On Friday, a Mumbai NIA court had rejected an application filed by Lt Col Purohit to remove UAPA slapped against him in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. The court had termed the sanctions for his prosecution under UAPA as valid. Following court’s order, both high-profile personalities accused in the case – Lt Col Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur – will have to face the trail under UAPA law.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had rejected to stay the framing of charges against him in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. In September, Lt Col Purohit had approached the Supreme Court seeking SIT probe into the circumstances leading to his alleged abduction, detention and arrest by the Maharashtra ATS.

However, the apex court had refused to interfere in the matter. Purohit is said to be the mastermind of Malegaon blasts case that took lives of 6 and killed more than 100. Maharashtra ATS had filed a charge-sheet against 14 people involved in the violence that took place in late September 2008.

