An Indian National Security Guard soldier collects the evidence from the site a blast at the Mahabodhi Temple or the great Awakening Temple complex, in Bodhgaya, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Patna, the capital of the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Monday, July 8, 2013. A series of blasts hit three Buddhist sites in eastern India early Sunday, injuring at least two people. The temple is a UNESCO world heritage site where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. (AP Photo/Manish Bhandari)

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Patna on Friday sentenced all five convicts in Bodh Gaya serial bomb blasts case of 2013 to life imprisonment. Those convicted are-Umer Siddiqui, Azaharuddin Qureshi, Imtiyaz Ansari alias Alam, Haider Ali alias Black Beauty, and Mujibullah Ansari. Last week, all five Indian Mujahideen militants were convicted. As per reports, the convicted five were also involved in Gandhi Maidan serial blasts during the Hunkar Rally of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna on October 27, 2013.

“The convicts were members of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). They also had connections with Indian Mujahideen,” the special PP said last week at the time of conviction.

Last week during the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Lalan Kumar Sinha had said all five convicts – Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Mujib Ullah, Omair Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureishi – should be awarded imprisonment for life.

He had argued that the blasts triggered at a world-renowned pilgrim spot could have caused “heavy casualties, leading to national and international ramifications”.

No deaths were recorded in the blasts, though some people, including Buddhist monks, had sustained injuries in the series of explosions that had rocked Bodh Gaya on July 7, 2013.

Defence counsel Surya Prakash Singh, however, repudiated the prosecution’s arguments, saying the explosions “were nothing more than a protest against atrocities on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar by the Buddhist majority”.

