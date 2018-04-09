2015 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) topper Tina Dabi has tied the knot with a Kashmiri man, Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, who fell in love with her at the first sight. Athar is also the second topper in the same examination held in 2015. The duo got married in Jammu and Kashmir's on Saturday.

Tina topped the civil services in her first attempt, while Athar cleared the exam in his second attempt in the year 2015. Moreover, the duo was allocated the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the year 2016. The families and friend of the duo attended the wedding to bless them. The grooms family also hosted a grand reception in his hometown in Anantnag’s Mattan on Sunday, April 8. Tina Dabi is a graduate in Economics, from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College and being a Dalit she has set up an example for them becoming a topper in the civil service exams. Tina Dabi hails from Delhi while her husband Athar Aamir from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Dabi also revealed her relationship with Athar that it was a love at first sight for her husband. talking to a leading daily she had earlier said, “We met in the morning and by evening Aamir was at my door. Uske liye pehli nazar mein pyaar ho gaya (For him, it was love at first sight).” She further said, “As any freethinking independent woman, I am entitled to certain choices. I am very happy with my choice and so is Aamir. Our parents are happy too. But there will always be those elements, that small minority who will always pass negative comments about dating someone from another religion.”

