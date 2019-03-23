Shripad Naik will be seeking re-election from North Goa. Anurag Thakur will be the BJP's candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur. The BJP has so far declared a total of 297 candidates for forthcoming general elections.

The BJP on Saturday released its 6th list of 46 candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The list includes names from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa. Jayant Sinha has been fielded again from Hazaribagh while Narendra Singh Tomar will be trying his luck from Morena parliamentary constituency. Shripad Naik will be seeking re-election from North Goa. Anurag Thakur will be the BJP’s candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur. The BJP has so far declared a total of 297 candidates for forthcoming general elections.

In Himachal Pradesh, Suresh Kashyap will contest from Shimla, Kishan Kapoor from Kangra and Ramswroop Sharma from Mandi. Himachal Pradesh has 4 Lok Sabha seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, Janardan Mishra is in the fray from Rewa, Sandhya Rai from Bhind, Prahlad Patel from Damoh, Ganesh Singh from Satna, Riti Pathak from Siddhi, Himadri Singh from Shahdol, Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur, Faggan Singh Kulaste from Mandla, Rao Udai Pratap Singh from Hoshangabad, Anil Firojiya from Ujjain, Sudhir Gupta from Mandsour, Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan from Khandwa and Durgadas Uike from Betul. Madhya Pradesh sends 28 members to Lok Sabha.

In Jharkhand, Hemlal Murmu will contest from Rajmahal, Sunil Soren from Dumka, Nishiskat Dubey from Godda, Pashupathi Nath Singh from Dhanbad, Vidhyut Varan Mahato from Jamshedpur, Laxman Giluva from Singhbhum, Arjun Munda from Khunti, Sudarshan Bhagat from Lohardaga and Vishnu Dayal Ram from Palamau.

In Gujarat, Vinod Bhai Chavda will contest from Kachchh, Dipsinh Rathod from Sabarkantha, Kirti Bhai Solanki from Ahmedabad West, Mahendra Bhai Munjpapara from Surendranagar, Mohan Bhai Kundariya from Rajkot, Punamben Madan from Jamnagar, Naran Bhai Kchhadia from Amreli, Bharati Ben Shiyal from Bhavnagar, Devusinh Chauhan from Kheda, Jhashvant Singh Bhabhor from Dahod, Ranjan Ben Bhatt from Vadodara, Mansukh Bhai Vasava from Bardoli, CR Patil from Navsari and KC Patel from Valsad.

S Muniswamy will be the BJP’s candidate from Karnataka’s Kolar. The BJP has also decided to support Sumalatha as the independent candidate from Karnataka’s Mandya. Sumalatha is the wife of late Kannada actor and senior Congress leader Ambareesh. She was denied ticket by the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

