Lok Sabha elections 2019: Baramulla records 34.71% turnout while Jammu registers 72.16%: Baramulla and Jammu parliamentary constituencies recorded 57.35 per cent turnout in the first phase of polling. Baramullah Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a four-cornered contest between Er Rashid, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Abdul Qayoom Wani and Raja Aijaz Ali. Earlier, Er Rashid was not believed to be a serious contender but his intense election campaign has made him one of the strong contestants. He has held hundreds of rallies across Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora. In Jammu, the fight is mainly between Jugal Kishore Sharma and Raman Bhalla.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Baramulla records 34.71% turnout while Jammu registers 72.16%: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a turnout of 57.35 per in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. Baramulla-Kupwara parliamentary constituency registered 34.71 per turnout while Jammu-Poonch recorded 72.16 per cent polling. Elections in Jammu and Kashmir’s two Lok Sabha seats were conducted amid strict security. A total of 33,17,882 voters were eligible to take part in the electoral exercise in Jammu-Poonch and Baramulla-Kupwara parliamentary seats.

Reports said that a total of 1749 polling booths were set up in Baramulla and 2740 in Jammu. Nine candidates are contesting for the Baramulla seat while 24 for Jammu seat.

In Baramulla, a four-cornered contest is expected between Peoples Democratic Party candidate Abdul Qayoom Wani, National Conference’s Muhammad Akbar Lone, Peoples Conference’s Raja Aijaz Ali and Awami Ittihad Party supremo Engineer Rashid. The Baramulla seat spreads to over 15 Assembly segments. Er Rashid could be a game changer as he pulled large crowds and addressed hundreds of gathering in the election campaign to woo voters.

Observers say that he has given sleepless nights to the other three parties. Former IAS officer Shah Faesal also extended support to Er Rasheed. He said that in the given circumstances, MLA Langate seems to be the best choice among candidates for Baramulla parliamentary seat and his vote would be for the firebrand leader.

Significantly, former state minister and Democratic Party Nationalist president Ghulam Hassan Mir also extended support to Er Rasheed, saying AIP leader has emerged as the preferable candidate for the Baramulla seat.

Addressing election rallies, Er Rashid appealed people of Baramulla to not boycott instead vote for him. He also promised electorate that he would take the voice of people to the Parliament.

In Jammu, the contest would be between sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Congress contestant Raman Bhalla. The NC and PDP had not fielded a candidate from Jammu and supported Congress. Jammu includes 20 assembly segments of four districts including Jammu, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri. Jammu hoses 20 lakh electorate.

During today’s voting in Jammu, a video emerged, showing voters chanting slogans against BJP after one among them was allegedly manhandled by the BSF personnel for not voting for the ruling BJP.

A voter at polling booth in Jammu was manhandled by the BSF because he refused to cast his vote for BJP. Using armed forces at polling stations to coerce people to vote for the BJP shows their desperation & hunger to usurp power by hook or crook. pic.twitter.com/Hmr8zocQ44 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 11, 2019

Reacting to it, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that using armed forces at polling stations to coerce people to vote for the BJP shows their desperation and hunger to usurp power by hook or crook.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More