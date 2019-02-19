2019 Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIAMDK) on Tuesday struck a chord and announced that the two parties will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam made the announcement in Chennai after having crunch talks on BJP-AIADMK alliance. AIADMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, will contest the general elections on 25 seats and the BJP on 5 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Earlier, AIADMK had announced an alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which will contest the elections on 7 seats.
While making the announcement, an upbeat O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK and BJP will have an alliance for Lok Sabha elections which will be a very big alliance destined for resounding victory. He then confirmed that the BJP will contest on 5 seats in Lok Sabha elections and both the parties will contest the elections together in Tamil Nadu, which has 39 seats, and Puducherry, 1 seat.
Senior BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the press conference. He confirmed that the BJP will support AIADMK in the by-elections on 21 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. “We have agreed to contest elections under the leadership of O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami in the state and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre,” added Goyal.
Before the tie-up with the BJP, the AIADMK announced an alliance with the PMK. Both Tamil Nadu CM and deputy CM met with PMK chief S Ramadoss, and later it was announced that the PMK will contest the general elections on seven parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.
Leave a Reply