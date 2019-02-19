2019 Lok Sabha elections Tamil Nadu:: AIADMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, will contest the general elections on 25 seats and the BJP on 5 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Earlier, AIADMK had announced an alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which will contest the elections on 7 seats.

2019 Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIAMDK) on Tuesday struck a chord and announced that the two parties will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam made the announcement in Chennai after having crunch talks on BJP-AIADMK alliance. AIADMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, will contest the general elections on 25 seats and the BJP on 5 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Earlier, AIADMK had announced an alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which will contest the elections on 7 seats.

While making the announcement, an upbeat O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK and BJP will have an alliance for Lok Sabha elections which will be a very big alliance destined for resounding victory. He then confirmed that the BJP will contest on 5 seats in Lok Sabha elections and both the parties will contest the elections together in Tamil Nadu, which has 39 seats, and Puducherry, 1 seat.

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam: AIADMK and BJP will have an alliance for Lok Sabha elections which will be a mega and winning alliance pic.twitter.com/WeEADmnzR6 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

Senior BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the press conference. He confirmed that the BJP will support AIADMK in the by-elections on 21 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. “We have agreed to contest elections under the leadership of O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami in the state and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre,” added Goyal.

Before the tie-up with the BJP, the AIADMK announced an alliance with the PMK. Both Tamil Nadu CM and deputy CM met with PMK chief S Ramadoss, and later it was announced that the PMK will contest the general elections on seven parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More