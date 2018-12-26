BJP appoints in-charges for 17 states and Chandigarh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed in-charge and co-incharge for 17 states and Chandigarh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP appoints in-charges for 17 states and Chandigarh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed in-charge and co-incharge for 17 states and Chandigarh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP president Amit Shah and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar have laid groundwork for 2019 Lok Sabha battle while the Congress and the NCP have decided to contest the election together. Amit Shah, in the presence of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, finalised seat sharing in Bihar, recently. Shah announced in New Delhi that the BJP and the JD(U) will fight 17 seats each and the LJP the rest six in politically crucial Bihar.

General elections are scheduled to be held in the country from April to May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. According to reports, the legislative assembly elections in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, and Jammu and Kashmir will be tentatively held simultaneously with the general election.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More