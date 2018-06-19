BJP general secretary Rajender Singh on Monday said that the party would contest for all 23 Lok Sabha seats it won last time in Bihar. He further asserted that he can assure that the party would win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. During the 2014 polls, BJP had won 23 of 40 Lok Sabha seats while it allies LJP and RLSP had won six and three seats respectively.

In the wake of the upcoming 2019 general elections, a BJP leader on Monday said that the party would contest for all 23 Lok Sabha seats it won last time in Bihar. His statement came after the reports of mounting conflict over seat sharing between the BJP-led NDA in Bihar. BJP general secretary Rajender Singh on Monday claimed that that party leaders and workers have started working for all the upcoming elections. He added that this time the party is planning to field candidates in all the 23 constituencies in the state that the BJP won last year. He further asserted that he can assure that the party would win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

His statement has made clear that the party is not going to share its winning seats with allies, especially JDU. Following Singh’s statement, JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh advised BJP leader to avoid making such statements in public and that too ahead of the general elections.

He further added that if the BJP was so confident to win all the seats, it did not need any allies. Earlier too, RLSP chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha also demanded a decision on distribution of seats among the allies after the party observed lack of coordination in the BJP-led NDA.

Moreover, while supporting Kushwaha’s statement, LJP of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan also asserted that it would also contest for all the constituencies without compromising them with any of its allies. Other senior leaders from JDU also asserted that Nitish Kumar has accepted NDA’s challenge and is going to contest from 23 of the 40 seats in Bihar.

Shockingly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had contested 2014 polls on its own and won only two of the 40 seats.

